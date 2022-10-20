What to know about San Diego Wave FC amid their historic playoff run

San Diego Wave FC is the first expansion team in National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

And not only have they made the playoffs, but they’ve already won the quarterfinal and are one game away from the championship. If you are a fan of the beautiful game, then you probably already know this. If you don’t, let us put you up on game — soccer game that is.

Wave FC have World Cup champions on the team such as Alex Morgan. They’re breaking records. And they already have a fan support group.

If you don’t know all of this, we decided to write up a guide to help you get more familiar with San Diego’s women’s professional soccer team.

