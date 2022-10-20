12 things to know about being a Padres fan in 2022

For the first time since 1998, the San Diego Padres are in the National League Championship Series.

Padres fever has hit the county again with fans wearing current player jerseys such as Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Joe Musgrove, and players from past seasons, like Tony Gwynn, Ken Caminiti and Dave Winfield.

But there is much more to being a fan than just wearing the brown and gold, or the throwback blue and orange gear to show your true team fandom. There are sayings, actions and products you need to know about to be a legit Padres aficionado.

We decided to write up a guide to help, whether you’re new to the Padres or want to know about all the tends and nuances around the team this year.

If you’re a longtime fan, ignore this and head over to our sports team’s coverage of the Padres here.