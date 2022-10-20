12 things to know about being a Padres fan in 2022

For the first time since 1998, the San Diego Padres are in the National League Championship Series.
1
For the first time since 1998, the San Diego Padres are in the National League Championship Series.
Padres fever has hit the county again with fans wearing current player jerseys such as Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Joe Musgrove, and players from past seasons, like Tony Gwynn, Ken Caminiti and Dave Winfield.
But there is much more to being a fan than just wearing the brown and gold, or the throwback blue and orange gear to show your true team fandom. There are sayings, actions and products you need to know about to be a legit Padres aficionado.
We decided to write up a guide to help, whether you’re new to the Padres or want to know about all the tends and nuances around the team this year.
If you’re a longtime fan, ignore this and head over to our sports team’s coverage of the Padres here.
2
What is LFGSD I keep seeing at Petco Park and on shirts?
LFGSD stands for “Let’s (expletive) Go, San Diego.” This unofficial fan motto started when catcher Jorge Alfaro said, “Let’s (expletive) Go, San Diego,” on a hot microphone in front of a Petco Park crowd and on live television after hitting a walk-off single to win the game on June 21.
Salty slogan has gained traction in city excited about first National League Championship Series since 1998. Jorge Alfaro, team’s walkoff king, got it started.
3
Why am I seeing fans with goose merchandise and signs at the games?
In the eighth inning of Game 2 of the 2022 National League Division Series (NLDS) against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, a goose landed on the field behind Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth and in front of right fielder Juan Soto. Dodgers fans cheered when the goose landed, but it only provided the team with good luck as the Padres won that game. They embraced the goose for Game 3 and Game 4 at Petco Park and placed a couple goose carvings in the dugout. There was also a graphic of the goose with the words “rally time” shown on the big video screen in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 4 of the NLDS. The same inning, the Padres scored 5 runs and came back to beat the Dodgers 5-3 and win the series.
4
What do fans do when the Padres get a walk?
You say, “Woo,” like the wrestler Ric Flair. This started several years ago, when the Padres staff started showing a video of Ric Flair on the big screen at Petco Park. It just caught on, so it has continued into the 2022 regular season and playoffs.
5
What is the NLCS?
NLCS stands for National League Championship Series. The Padres got here by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series (NLDS) and, before that, beating the New York Mets in the National League’s wild card series.
6
When was the last time the Padres made the NLCS?
The last time the Padres were in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) was 24 years ago in 1998. They beat the Atlanta Braves (4-2) in a best-of-seven series. This year is the third time in Padres history that the team has made it to the NLCS. In 1984, the Padres won the series against the Chicago Cubs. If the Padres win four out of seven games in the 2022 NLCS, the World Series is next. It’s Major League Baseball’s championship series.
7
What do fans do when the Padres get a hit?
Do what the Padres do! Point to your teammates — whoever you are watching the game with — and move your head to the side like the guys from the movie “A Night at the Roxbury.” This gesture changes every year, and the players chose this organically at the beginning of the season.
8
What happens at the top of the ninth inning when the Padres are winning?
There is a large bell that hangs on the plaza level at Petco Park, on the left field side of the Western Metal Building. The Padres’ Friar mascot will ring the bell after every out in the top of the ninth inning. Fans also stand after the second out is recorded in the inning to encourage the players to get the final out of the game.
9
Why are the Padres taking Polaroid photos in the dugout?
This is the way the team has been celebrating all year long after a player hits a homerun. It started early in the season when pitcher Joe Musgrove brought the camera into dugout and stared taking picture of the player who hit a home run. Teammates will join as well. Last year, the celebration was to wear a swag chain that was brought out and placed on the player who hit a home run. They do not do that this year.
10
What are the Padres-related beers I see people drinking?
Some fans drink local beers with ties to the Padres, either because they are superstitious, or just because they like the taste. The official craft beer of the Padres is Ballast Point’s Swingin’ Friar. AleSmith’s San Diego Pale Ale .394 is the unofficial Padres beer because of its backstory. In 2014, the late, great Tony Gwynn and Mira Mesa’s AleSmith collaborated to create a San Diego-style pale ale. Gwynn wanted a beer full of hops and light in body and color. The San Diego Pale Ale .394 is named after Gwynn’s career high batting average, accomplished in 1994. There is also a full-service restaurant and bar named .394 at Petco Park.
11
What’s the ‘Crone Zone?’
This is the name for any location where second baseman Jake Cronenworth hits a homerun. The “Crone Zone” is a term coined by Padres TV broadcasters Don Orsillo and Mark Grant. Orsillo would say it after Cronenworth would hit a homerun or the “Crone Zone.” So you will see this term on the Petco Park video screen when Cronenworth hits the ball beyond the fences.
12
Who is No-No Joe?
When you hear, “No-No Joe,” fans are referring to Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove. The local player from Grossmont High threw the team’s first-ever no-hitter, not allowing a hit in nine innings during a Padres win on April 9, 2021. There is also a mural of his accomplishment at his alma mater.
13
Why is there a love affair — and a cheer — for Ha-seong Kim?
You may hear his name as a three-syllable chant throughout the games. Padres shortstop Ha-seong Kim has become a fan favorite because of his defense and timely hitting. He played in the Korea Baseball Organization in his native country before joining the Padres at the end of 2020.
Padres’ second-year player has taken some sting from absence of Fernando Tatis Jr.
Share