10 of San Diego’s top concerts and music festivals for fall 2022

Music teaser Fall Arts 2022

From Rosalia to the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival, here are our top concert picks.

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
1

The fact that there are more concerts this year than ever is a direct result of pent-up public demand, following the extended shutdown of live events in 2020 and 2021. Despite some upcoming sold-out shows here and nationwide, the market is becoming oversaturated and fans are being more selective — in large part because ticket prices have risen by a dizzying 33 percent from 2019.

Our annual fall concert preview roundup focuses on artists worth hearing any year. Sold-out shows are not included — take a bow, Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Weir, The Wallflowers, 10,000 Maniacs, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, et al.

2

Ibeyi, with Madison McFerrin

The duo Ibeyi features singing sisters Naomi Diaz (left) and Lisa-Kainde Diaz
Ibeyi is a duo that features singing sisters Naomi Diaz (left) and Lisa-Kainde Diaz. They are shown here in Paris on March 9 , 2022.
(JOEL SAGET / AFP via Getty Images)

French-born sisters Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz draw from Yoruba chants, electronica, hip-hop and the propulsive music championed by their late father, Cuban percussionist Miguel “Angá" Díaz. 9 p.m. Friday. Music Box, 1337 India St., downtown. (619) 795-1337. musicboxsd.com

3

“Fandango at the Wall,” featuring Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Arturo O'Farrill
Arturo O’Farrill and his Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra will perform their “Fandango at the Wall” concert in San Diego in September, four years after it debuted in Tijuana.
(Jack Vartoogian / Getty Images)

Since debuting in 2018 as a free, outdoor concert on the Mexican side of the border wall that separates San Diego from Tijuana, the genre-leaping, socially-stirring “Fandango at the Wall” has seen new life as a double-album, a book and a film documentary. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. (619) 235-0804. theshell.org

4

Wilco, with Kamikaze Palm Tree

Jeff Tweedy is shown performing with Wilco
Jeff Tweedy is shown performing with Wilco at the Loaded Festival on June 11 in Oslo, Norway. The band’s U.S. tour includes a concert at SDSU.
(Per Ole Hagen / Redferns)

Now on tour to promote its latest album “Cruel Country,” Wilco has rarely sounded as relaxed or as focused, let alone as eager to embrace the country-music roots the band turned away from back in the 1990s. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive. (619) 594-7315. ticketmaster.com

5

Rosalia

Spanish vocal star Rosalia
Spanish vocal star Rosalia performs 27 July, 2022 in Barakaldo, Vizcaya, Basque Country, Spain, on her “Motomami” tour’
(Europa Press News / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The long-overdue San Diego debut concert by Spanish vocal sensation Rosalia — a flamenco prodigy whose music deftly blends and blurs multiple genres — should be something to savor. 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive. (619) 594-7315. ticketmaster.com

6

Ural Thomas & The Pain

Psychedelic-soul singer Ural Thomas is making a comeback at the age of 82.
(Brian Crippe / Courtesy Soda Bar)

At 82, this Oregon-based psychedelic-soul singer — who gave up music for nearly 50 years — is the still-growing comeback story of the decade. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights. sodabarmusic.com

7

The Bad Plus

Drummer David King of The Bad Plus
Drummer David King will perform with the recently expanded four-man edition of his band, The Bad Plus, at La Jolla Athenaeum on Oct. 12. The performance is part of the intimate venue’s three-part fall jazz series.
(Heritage Images)

What was for years one of the most distinctive piano trios in jazz is now one of the most distinctive, piano-less quartets in jazz, thanks to the addition of ace guitarist Ben Monder and tenor sax dynamo Chris Speed. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

8

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason
Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason is shown at a May 17 concert with his band, Saucerful Of Secrets at in Oslo, Norway.
(Per Ole Hagen / Redferns)

Pink Floyd is long defunct, but Nick Mason — the pioneering English quartet’s drummer and co-founder — is now paying tribute to his former band’s early, pre-stardom years with admirable flair. 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. (619) 615-4000. ticketmaster.com

9

Blacktronica: Where I Stand Festival, with King Britt & Tyshawn Sorey, Irreversible Entanglements, featuring Moor Mother, Xenia Rubinos, Georgia Ann Muldrow, Chimurenga Renaissance and 5HZ

Drummer and composer Tyshawn Sorey
Drummer and composer Tyshawn Sorey is shown during the 36th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival at Millennium Park. He will give a rare San Diego performance in October with UC San Diego professor and electronic music maverick King Britt.
(Raymond Boyd / Getty Images)

Curated by University of California San Diego music professor King Britt, this free festival is most notable for featuring a rare duo performance by Britt and the masterful drummer and composer Tyshawn Sorey. Noon Oct. 29. Epstein Family Amphitheater, University of California San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. (858) 534-2230. amphitheater.ucsd.edu

10

Diego El Cigala

Flamenco singer Diego El Cigala is shown, performing last year in Madrid.
Sn Diego-bound flamenco singer Diego El Cigala is shown, performing last year in Madrid.
(SOPA Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

One of the world’s great flamenco singers, Spain’s intensely charismatic Diego El Cigala is equally adept with Argentinian tangos, Cuban boleros and Nuyorican salsa music. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Shelter Island. humphreysconcerts.com

11

Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival, with Gwen Stefani, Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Cam, Fitz & The Tantrums, Big Boi, Skip Marley, and dozens more

There are a multitude of reasons the COVID-delayed second edition of this three-day San Diego festival merits attention, but we’ll go with just one: the first area appearance since 2016 by No Doubt singer-turned-solo-star Gwen Stefani. Nov. 20. Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival, San Diego Bay, between Broadway Port Pier and Hilton Bayfront Park. wonderfrontfestival.com

George Varga

San Diego Union-Tribune music critic George Varga began drumming in rock bands at 12 and writing professionally about music at 15. A Louisiana native who grew up mostly in Germany, Varga has earned three Pulitzer Prize nominations for his writing at the U-T and is a voting member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to providing live coverage of the Grammy Awards and festivals from Coachella and KAABOO to the 1994 edition of Woodstock, he has interviewed everyone from Miles Davis, Britney Spears and (over a game of chess) Ray Charles to Willie Nelson, Kanye West and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis. A double first-prize winner at the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists awards, Varga is also a contributing writer for Jazz Times magazine and has written for Billboard, Spin and other publications. After attending San Diego City College and San Diego State University, he created and taught the 2002 UC San Diego Extension course, “Jazz in a Post-Ken-Burns World.” Varga has written liner notes for more than a dozen albums, including by jazz sax greats James Moody and Michael Brecker, and contributed two chapters to the book, “Dylan: Disc By Disc.”
