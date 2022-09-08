The Art San Diego Contemporary Art and Design Fair returns this weekend

It is time again to see contemporary art in person and in full color.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Art San Diego Contemporary Art and Design Fair will return this weekend with a promise of creations to tempt local collectors and to show the general public what is new in the art and design world.

This year, the fair will take place from Friday to Sunday at the San Diego Convention Center. The show will feature more than 500 leading contemporary artists, museum and San Diego Art Prize exhibitions, Art Labs, Art Talks focused on collecting, and other events. This year’s local talent artists were juried and curated by the Artist Studios at Arts District Liberty Station. The three-day event is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors, according to the organizers.

The celebrated San Diego Art Prize, founded by the participating nonprofit San Diego Visual Arts Network back in 2006, consists of a cash prize and exhibition opportunities for established and emerging San Diego and Baja visual artists whose achievements merit recognition. This year, as is normally the case, Art Prize recipients will be showcased at Art San Diego. This year’s winners are all cross-border artists, including painter Alida Cervantes; multidisciplinary artists Angélica Escoto and Carlos Castro Arias; and public art duo Cognate Collective (Misael Díaz and Amy Sánchez Arteaga).

This year, “by chance,” says Chi Essary, curator for the San Diego Art Prize, all four Art Prize winners are Latino.

“Their striking approaches to contemporary issues have made them stand out to the national and international curators who selected them from the nominations made by 17 regional arts professionals. With their creative inquiries into immigration, border issues, and the historical and contemporary multiculturalism inherent to our border region, this year’s recipients add a valuable perspective to these discussions,” she says.

After showcasing the winners’ works at the Art San Diego, the Art Prize annual exhibit will be held at the Central Library Art Gallery in downtown San Diego from Sept. 17 to Jan. 7.

In partnership with Art San Diego, presenting sponsor UBS Financial Services launched the philanthropic Access to Art program in 2018, which returns again this year. They work with selected non-profits and those they serve to integrate educational and marketing opportunities in art, design and business development. The 2022 focus supports organizations that serve children’s education, development and protection. This year’s program benefits the Monarch School, which serves unhoused students; Humble Design, a nonprofit that furnishes homes for individuals, families and veterans emerging from homelessness; and ArtReach, an organization that ignites youth creativity through visual arts expression and community connection.

Art San Diego is organized by Redwood Art Group, the leading connector of collectors, galleries and artists. Its president and CEO, Eric Smith, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to San Diego for Art San Diego and be back and part of the rich cultural community. Art San Diego has emerged as one of the best-attended cultural events in Southern California in one of the country’s most vibrant urban cities. After a three-year hiatus, Art San Diego 2022 promises to bring exceptional artwork from local, national, and international galleries together alongside outstanding show programming, live entertainment, and other exclusive events.”

Tickets for Art San Diego are available online at redwoodartgroup.com/rave/