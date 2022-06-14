Eddie Vedder, The Black Keys, Alanis Morissette, Haim to headline second weekend of Vedder’s Ohana Festival
Billed as an ‘Encore Weekend,’ the lineup also features The Roots, Julieta Venegas, Band of Horses and more
Eddie Vedder, The Black Keys, Alanis Morissette and Haim will headline the second weekend of the 2022 edition of Ohana Festival, the three-day bayside music festival Pearl Jam singer Vedder co-founded six years ago at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point.
The first 2022 weekend, announced in April, will take place Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 and will star Vedder, Stevie Nicks and Pink. The second weekend, which was announced Monday morning, will be held Oct. 8 and 9.
The lineup for the second weekend also includes The Roots — the first major hip-hop act in memory to be booked for the seven-year-old Ohana — along with former Tijuana singer Julieta Venegas, Band of Horses and more than a dozen other acts.
The newly announced second weekend is being billed as Ohana’s Encore Weekend. The rest of the lineup includes Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Amyl and The Sniffers, Marcus King, Iceage, Painted Shield, Pluralone, Hamilton Leithauser, Charlotte Lawrence, Illuminati Hotties, Trousdale, Seratones, Jaime Wyatt and the Danish punk-rock band Jonny Roundhouse.
The pre-sale for Ohana’s Encore Weekend will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PST at ohanafest.com. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PST, also at ohanafest.com. A pre-sale code is available at ohana.attn/.tv/p/yyF/landing-page
Ticket options for the Encore Weekend include single-day general admission ($159), two-day general admission ($280), single-day VIP ($499) and two-day VIP ($950).
For those with the means to really splurge, Encore Weekend “Ultimate” VIP packages are priced at $9,950 each. They include a three-night stay at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, along with exclusive access to the festival’s backstage artist guest lounge with a full-service bar and a variety of complimentary food options, concierge service and more.
Ohana was launched in 2016 with a lineup that included Vedder, Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, Cat Power, Mudhoney and others. Its Doheny State Beach location in Dana Point, at the southern tip of Orange County, was familiar to Vedder, who grew up nearby in San Diego’s North County.
The 2020 edition of the festival was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vedder performed at the 2021 edition of Ohana with Pearl Jam and with his new band. The festival’s opening day last year was delayed by heavy rains — an anomaly in Southern California in September — that also led to a brief evacuation of the festival site.
