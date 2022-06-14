5 must-see summer concerts at the San Diego Symphony’s Rady Shell

Here are five especially promising concerts in the San Diego Symphony’s upcoming summer season at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Three are presented by the symphony and two are being presented by outside promoters. Our picks are followed by the entire season lineup.

June 26: “Straight, No Chaser: The Music of Thelonious Monk”

Alto sax master Charles McPherson, trumpet dynamo Gilbert Castellanos and pianist Gerald Clayton head the all-star quintet that will celebrate the music of one of America’s most enduring jazz icons, Thelonious Monk. Drummer Lewis Nash and bassist Rodney Whitaker complete the lineup.

July 31: Leon Bridges, with Little Dragon

This Texas-bred singer, songwriter and band leader has gradually expanded his neo-soul template to embrace contemporary stylings. And by addressing current events and matters of the heart with a voice equally imbued with pain and passion, he extends the rich musical traditions on which his songs are built.

Aug. 14: Trombone Shorty, with Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, The Soul Rebels, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk

The average high temperature in New Orleans in August is 92 degrees and the humidity level can be off the charts. Thanks to this six-band lineup of Big Easy favorites, you can enjoy the musical sizzle in a far more temperate climate.

Aug. 15: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Back touring together for the first time in 14 years, former Led Zeppelin singer Plant and bluegrass queen Krauss are unlikely but wonderfully empathetic collaborators. Their deep dive into American roots music sounds weathered and fresh, timeless and timely, all at once.

Sept. 17: “Fandango at the Wall,” featuring Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Since taking place in 2018 as a free, outdoor concert on the Mexican side of the border wall that separates San Diego from Tijuana, “Fandango at the Wall” has seen new life as a double-album, a book and CD package entitled “Fandango at the Wall: Creating Harmony Between the United States and Mexico,” and a 2020 film documentary executive produced by Quincy Jones and Carlos Santana. Its return performance here in concert form has been postponed several times over the past two years because of the pandemic. For fans of Latin jazz and socially stirring music of any kind, this fandango should be hard to match.

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park 2022 Season Lineup

All concerts are at 7:30 p.m., unless indicated otherwise.

Friday, June 24: Opening night — “Orchestral Technicolor,” featuring the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Rafael Payare, $20-$95

Saturday, June 25: Boyz II Men with the San Diego Symphony conducted by Christopher Dragon, $40-$210

Sunday, June 26: “Straight, No Chaser: The Music of Thelonious Monk,” featuring Charles McPherson, Gilbert Castellanos, Gerald Clayton, Lewis Nash & Rodney Whitaker, $20-$75

Friday, July 1: “Black Panther in Concert,” with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Anthony Parnther, $30-$130

Saturday, July 2: “Toy Story in Concert,” with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Susie Benchasil Seiter, $30-$130

Sunday, July 3: Common, with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Damon Gupton, $30-$130

Monday, July 4: Kool & The Gang, July 4, $30-$130

Thursday, July 7: Tower of Power and Lettuce, with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Christopher Dragon, $30-$130

Friday, July 8: “The Best of Times: Megan Hilty Sings Jerry Herman,” with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Rob Fisher, $20-$95

Saturday, July 9: “Uptown Nights,” with Carmen Bradford and Leo Manzari with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Byron Stripling, $20-$95

Sunday, July 10: “The Midtown Men,” featuring stars from the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys,” $20-$95

Friday, July 15: Beethoven by the Bay: Symphony No. 7, with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Edo de Waart, $20-$95

Saturday, July 16: “Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial,” with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Ted Sperling, (Orchestral Premiere) $20-$95

Sunday, July 17: Joss Stone, with KT Tunstall, $30-$130

Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30: “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part I, In Concert,” with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by John Jesensky, $30-$130

Sunday, July 31: Leon Bridges, Little Dragon, 7 p.m., $159

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Sheryl Crow, with Keb’ Mo’, $40-$210

Friday, Aug. 5: “Philharmonia Fantastique,” with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Jason Seber, $20-$95

Saturday, Aug. 6: The Beach Boys, with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Sean O’Loughlin, $40-$210

Sunday, Aug. 7: Bernadette Peters, with the San Diego Symphony conducted by Marvin Laird, $30-$130

Friday, Aug. 12: “The Princess Bride In Concert,” with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by David Newman, $30-$130

Saturday, Aug. 13: “The Music of John Williams: 90th Birthday Celebration,” with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by David Newman, $20-$95

Sunday, Aug, 14: Trombone Shorty, with Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, The Soul Rebels, George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk, 6 p.m. $30-$130

Monday, Aug. 15: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, 7 p.m., $54-$94

Tuesday, Aug. 16: Psychedelic Furs, X, 7 p.m., $30-$110

Thursday, Aug. 18: Pink Martini, with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Stuart Chafetz, $30-$130

Friday, Aug. 19: “Disco Inferno — A 70’s Celebration,” featuring Scott Coulter, with the San Diego Symphony conducted by Stuart Chafetz, $20-$95

Sunday, Aug. 21: Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes, $20-$95

Tuesday, Aug 23: Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote, with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Christopher Dragon, $20-$95

Friday, Aug. 26: “1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular,” with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Rafael Payare, $20-$95

Saturday, Aug. 27: George Benson, War and The Commodores, 7 p.m., $40-$210

Sunday, Aug. 28: Jennifer Hudson, with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Steven Reineke, $45-$270

Wednesday, Aug. 31: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, with Nick Lowe, 7 p.m., $30-$130

Friday, Sept. 2: Flume, 6 p.m., sold out

Sunday, Sept. 4: Wynton Marsalis & The Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m., $30-$100

Friday, Sept. 9: Ben Platt, 7 p.m., $24.50-$120

Saturday, Sept. 10: Classic Albums Live performs Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” $20-$95

Sunday, Sept. 11: Classic Albums Live performs the Beatles’ “Let it Be,” $20-$95

Friday, Sept. 16: “Broadway Sings ... and Swings!”, featuring Rob Fisher and Bryonha Marie, $20-$95

Saturday, Sept. 17: “Fandango at the Wall,” featuring Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, $20-$75

Sunday, Sept. 18: CeeLo Green’s “Tribute to James Brown,” with Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, $30-$130

Thursday, Sept. 22: Tom Segura, 7 p.m., $45-$75

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Bonnie Raitt, with Mavis Staples, 7 p.m., $40-$160

Monday, Oct. 3: Aida Cuevas, with Mariachi Juvenil Tecalitlán and Mariachi Los Camperos, $20-$95

Tickets: TheShell.org

Series packages: Friday “A” package: 8 concerts, $144-$670; Friday “B” package: 4 concerts, $81-$372; Friday “C” package: 4 concerts, $72-$340; Saturday “A” package: 8 concerts, $200-$969; Saturday “B” package: 4 concerts, $131-$657; Saturday “C” package: 4 concerts, $81-$372; Sunday “A” package: 7 concerts, $154-$683; Sunday “B” package: 3 concerts, $81-$351; Sunday “C” package: 4 concerts, $84-$375; Weekday “A” package: 6 concerts, $143-$668; Weekday “B” package: 3 concerts, $81-$351; Weekday “C” package: 3 concerts, $72 - $359; Jazz at The Rady Shell package: two concerts, $36-$134