San Diego’s Fringe fest returns after two-year break in slimmed-down, pop-up format

After a two-year pandemic break, the San Diego International Fringe Festival returns next week with a combined 130 performances June 2 through 12 at multiple locations.

This year’s festival — the eighth produced since 2012 — will be the smallest ever in size, with 26 shows. This year’s festival will also not have a traditional “Fringe Central” home base. Ticket sales will be conducted online, the show schedule will be digital and the venues are spread among several theater, school, gallery and pop-up locations around San Diego.

Festival executive director Kevin Charles Patterson said that while this year’s festival has been scaled down, its limited size is not a sign of things to come. He’s already planning a much larger 2023 fest in Balboa Park, with multiple museums and other park venues scheduled to participate.

“This year, we are getting our feet back on the ground with an exciting pop-up energy,” he said.

Most of the shows take place in two Balboa Park locations, and are $10 each, unless otherwise noted below. Here’s the lineup:

Festival Preview: To help audiences select what they want to see, several festival artists will present brief previews of their shows before opening day. 7 p.m. May 31. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre, 2130 Pan American Road, Balboa Park. $5

“Aftermath”: Bodhi Tree Concerts present this world premiere chamber opera by San Diego’s Nicolas Reveles set in a post-pandemic, post-apocalyptic world. 7 p.m. June 10. 7 p.m. June 11. 3 p.m. June 12. The Template, 5032 Niagara Ave., Ocean Beach

“Are You Lovin’ It?”: Gumbo Theatre from Osaka, Japan, presents this wacky 60-minute solo show about that combines a Japanese TV game show, anime, Trump, Krazy Kitten and a Japanese businessman. 2 p.m. June 2. 9 p.m. June 4. 7:30 p.m. June 7. 9 p.m. June 9. 6 p.m. June 11. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

“A Scar is Born”: Lorelei Zarifian performs this 50-minute comedic song cycle recounting life in France, New York and Florida, intertwined with sketches about the absurdity of modern existence. 7:30 p.m. June 5. 9 p.m. June 7. 4 p.m. June 8. 4 p.m. June 9. 6 p.m. June 10. Centro Cultural de la Raza, 2004 Park Blvd., Balboa Park

“Back to the Roaring Twenties”: Movement Space Dance Co. from the United Kingdom presents a 40-minute program of dance and physical theater. 7:30 p.m. June 3. 4 p.m. June 4. 7:30 p.m. June 7. 6 p.m. June 8. 9 p.m. June 9. Centro Cultural de la Raza

“Bones Abides”: Golden Corpse LLC returns to the Fringe with an “ArtBurlesque” cabaret-modern dance show about a woman who was a child survivor of the Armenian genocide. For mature audiences. 3 p.m. June 5. 7 p.m. June 10. 7 p.m. June 11. 3 p.m. June 12. Les Girls Theatre, 3790 Riley St., San Diego

“Castaways”: Playwright Liz Coley presents this 50-minute tragicomedy about two elderly women in memory care who self-identify as Mary Ann and Ginger of the shipwrecked crew of the SS Minnow from “Gilligan’s Island.” 7:30 p.m. June 3. 4 p.m. June 4. 2:30 p.m. June 5. 9 p.m. June 7. 4 p.m. June 8. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

“Desperate to be Seen, Horrified at Being Known: A Ghost Story”: Two restless spirits navigate the afterlife discussing love, loss, identity and regret. 40 min. 9 p.m. June 3. 7:30 p.m. June 6. 6 p.m. June 9. 4 p.m. June 11. 2:30 p.m. June 12. Centro Cultural de la Raza

“Ha Ha Da Vinci”: Actor, musician and playwright Phina Pipia stars in the 45-minute solo play about a grad student who travels back in time to the Renaissance era to solve a 15th century mystery. Play includes a tuba, lullabies, radio messages, illusions and more. 2:30 p.m. June 2. 9 p.m. June 5. 4 p.m. June 7. 4 p.m. June 10. 1 p.m. June 11. Centro Cultural de la Raza

“Hamlet”: ACE Theatrics, a new theater troupe made up of current students and alumni of San Diego State University, will make its Fringe festival debut with a 60-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s Danish tragedy with some surprise twists. 7:30 p.m. June 2. 2:30 p.m. June 3. 6 p.m. June 5. 9 p.m. June 10. 6 p.m. June 12. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

Induction Dance: This newly formed Southern California contemporary ballet company makes its debut performance at Fringe in a 45-minute program. 4 p.m. June 3. 6 p.m. June 6. 9 p.m. June 8. 7:30 p.m. June 11. 1 p.m. June 12. Centro Cultural de la Raza

“Iris & the Axe”: San Diego’s Turnkey Theatre presents Katie B. Turner’s hourlong choose-your-own adventure Victorian horror story, where the audience decides the fate of a woman who has married a mysterious millionaire. 9 p.m. June 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12. Centro Cultural de la Raza lawn (bring a blanket/chair)

“Long Playing”: This new contemporary dance piece by Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters is described as “a training, a tribute, a trial, a social gathering for bodies still learning how to be animals.” 7:30 p.m. June 10 and 11. ENS 200 Studio Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile St., San Diego

“Love in the Time of Taksim”: Panamanian writer and actor Gabriela Sosa presents the comic stage adaptation of her 2014 novel about a jaded idealist on a quest to sound the alarm about the Earth’s climate crisis. 60 min. 9 p.m. June 2. 2:30 p.m. June 4. 4 p.m. June 5. 7:30 p.m. June 10. 4 p.m. June 11. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

Brelby Productions presents “Luna & Solis” at the 2022 San Diego International Fringe Festival. (SDIFF)

“Luna & Solis”: Brelby Productions presents this 60-minute fairy tale about the sun and moon, who have loved each other for eons, finally able to meet in person during an eclipse. It’s told by an ensemble of storytellers with music, movement, puppetry and more. 6 p.m. June 8. 6 p.m. June 10. 1 p.m. June 11. 9 p.m. June 11. 4 p.m. June 12. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

Mike Lane: “Mixed Race Sweetie”: Comedian Mike Lane, who is Chinese-Irish, presents this 60-minute solo show featuring “comedy, music and ethnic ambiguity.” A 2021 Hollywood Fringe “Pick of the Fest.” 7:30 p.m. June 2. 2:30 p.m. June 4. 9 p.m. June 10. 6 p.m. June 11. 4 p.m. June 12. Centro Cultural de la Raza

Mini Van Jam: S. Peter Mc of presents a series of free pop-up performances of music, poetry and short stories told by a character traveling through space and time in a minivan. 7 p.m. June 3, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Recital hall Lawn, 2138 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. Free (but reservations required)

S. Peter Mc will presents his pop-up show Mini Van Jam at the 2022 San Diego International Fringe Festival. (SDIFF)

“On the Spectrum”: This mother-and-son duo share their personal journey through words and gestures about the son’s diagnosis on the autism spectrum. The 50-minute show details their struggles with the diagnosis, labeling and social challenges and the mother’s guilt and resentment and their triumphs and trauma. 6 p.m. June 2. 2:30 p.m. June 3. 7:30 p.m. June 4. 2:30 p.m. June 5. 4 p.m. June 6. Centro Cultural de la Raza

“Paco Erhard: Worst. German. Ever.”: This German stand-up comedian and international Fringe artist offers his take on America and the world and how to fix them. 65 min. 4 p.m. June 2. 6 p.m. June 4. 9 p.m. June 6. 7:30 p.m. June 8. 7:30 p.m. June 11. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

“The Pandemusical Diaries: An At-Home, All-Over-the-Place One-Person Parody Show!”: San Diego’s William BJ Robinson stars in this one-man, 55-minute play with 24 parody songs inspired by his experience as a queer arts educator sheltering at home in the early days of the pandemic. 2:30 p.m. June 2. 6 p.m. June 3. 7:30 p.m. June 5. 9 p.m. June 8. 4 p.m. 9. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

“Shelter, a One-Woman Show”: Playwright Renee Westbook presents this 50-minute solo play loosely based on her experience of her first night of being homeless on the streets of Los Angeles and Santa Monica. 4 p.m. June 3. 7:30 p.m. June 4. 9 p.m. June 5. 4 p.m. June 6. 6 p.m. June 7. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

“Slumber Zone” with Mojalet: San Diego’s Mojalet Dance Collective presents this 60-minute dance and physical theater show inspired by dreams, fantasy and REM reality. 9 p.m. June 2. 6 p.m. June 3. 6 p.m. June 5. 7:30 p.m. June 9. 9 p.m. June 11. Centro Cultural de la Raza

Teatro San Diego New Works!: This new theater company presents the world premieres of two one-act pieces, “Body Talk,” a series of vignettes that tells stories with the body by Clinton Sherwood and “The Dropout: The Unofficial Musical” by Victoria Matlock Fowler. Show run time is 60 minutes. 4 p.m. June 2. 6 p.m. June 4. 9 p.m. June 6. 7:30 p.m. June 8. 2:30 p.m. June 11. Centro Cultural de la Raza

“The Golden Rule”: Asian Story Theatre presents this interactive public trial to decide the fate of three immigrants, including a Chinese woman, a guitarist from the Sandwich Islands and an alleged slave from North Carolina. 6 p.m. June 6. 4 p.m. June 7. 7:30 p.m. June 9. 2:30 p.m. June 11. 1 p.m. June 12. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

“Turn Me On, Dead Man”: San Diego theater artists Phillip Magin and Geoffrey Ulysses Geissinger have written this new play about how a studio session for a band’s upcoming album is thwarted when the lead singer’s pursuit of the truth and distortion of reality sets in. 50 min. 9 p.m. June 3. 7:30 p.m. June 6. 6 p.m. June 9. 4 p.m. June 10. 2:30 p.m. June 12. Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre

“Yes, No, Maybe So?”: Catherine Barnes stars in this solo comedy about her inner social justice warrior journey through song, characters and percussion instruments. 60 min. 9 p.m. June 4. 4 p.m. June 5. 6 p.m. June 7. 7:30 p.m. June 10. 6 p.m. June 12. Centro Cultural de la Raza

2022 San Diego International Fringe Festival

When: June 2 to 12, plus preview performance on May 31

Where: Multiple locations

Tickets: More shows are $10. $5 Fringe tag also required for festival-goers

Online: sdfringe.org