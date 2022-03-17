‘Catch’ David Spade in San Diego this weekend

If you’re looking for laughs this weekend, look no further than comedian David Spade . He’ll be in San Diego as part of his “Catch Me Inside” tour.

David Spade’s first film role was in 1987’s “Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol.” But it wasn’t until his star-making turn on “Saturday Night Live” in the 90s that his career really took off. Best known for his parts in sketches like “Gap Girls,” “David Spade’s Hollywood Minute” and more, he parlayed that success into a thriving acting career, appearing in beloved ‘90s films like “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep” with his former SNL costar and friend, Chris Farley.

After Farley’s tragic death in 1997 from a drug overdose, Spade continued to act in films like “Joe Dirt,” “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,” “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2,” as well as television shows like “Just Shoot Me!” and “8 Simple Rules.” Spade has also regularly appeared on Comedy Central’s famous “Roast” specials, in addition to numerous talk show and panel show appearances. He’s lent his voice to such animated films and shows like “The Rugrats Movie,” “The Emperor’s New Groove,” “Hotel Transylvania” and “Hotel Transylvania 2.”

Spade’s personal life has also made headlines. The comedian has been linked to or dated actresses like Heather Locklear, Lara Flynn Boyle, Teri Hatcher, Julie Bowen and Naya Rivera, to name a few. In 2008, Spade became a father after his daughter with Playboy model Jillian Grace was born.

In recent years, Spade has kept busy with more acting and hosting roles. In 2019, “Lights Out with David Spade” premiered on Comedy Central. The late-night talk show garnered some praise, but was ultimately not renewed after being on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, it was announced that Spade would guest host several episodes of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Spade, an avid fan of the show, would often comment and spoof the show on his social media accounts. He ultimately hosted two episodes of the popular dating show.

“David Spade: Catch Me Inside”

