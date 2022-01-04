Get ‘Touched’ at Whitney Cummings’ Balboa Theatre show

Whitney Cummings has always been known for having a lot to say. Anyone who’s seen her multiple standup specials, including “I’m Your Girlfriend” (HBO, 2016) and “Can I Touch It?” (Netflix, 2019), or listened to her weekly podcast, “Good For You,” or read her books, like 2017’s “I’m Fine... And Other Lies,” or heard her many talk show and podcast appearances, knows that.

Now, she’s bringing her opinions to San Diego with a stop at the Balboa Theatre as part of her “Touch Me” tour.

Cummings got her start in comedy in the early 2000s with appearances on shows like “Punk’d” and “Chelsea Lately.” She also became one of the most popular “roasters” on the infamous “Comedy Central Roasts” of Joan Rivers, David Hasselhoff and Donald Trump. In 2011, Cummings created the NBC sitcom, “Whitney,” of which she also starred on and executive produced. The same year, she co-created and co-executive produced the sitcom, “2 Broke Girls,” which ran on CBS for six seasons.

Cummings has also found success on the big screen. She’s appeared in films like “Made of Honor,” “Unforgettable” and “The Wedding Ringer.” In 2017, she made her directorial debut with “The Female Brain,” an independent comedy that explored the different stages of relationships. Cummings also starred in the film, alongside Beanie Feldstein, Sophia Vergara, James Marsden, Blake Griffin and Ben Platt.

Since then, Cummings has risen to the ranks of a veteran stand-up comedian. In November of 2019, Cummings’ podcast, “Good For You,” debuted. On it, she interviews comedian friends, celebrities, politicians and other influential people. The podcast is a blend of Cummings’ comedic musings and things that are “good for you,” like mental health awareness.

Cummings has a particular connection to San Diego, as she is an investor and celebrity brand ambassador for JuneShine hard kombucha, which is made locally. Cummings’ participation is part of the brand’s “JuneShine Passion Project Series,” wherein special flavors are designed in conjunction with celebrity ambassadors. Cummings’ collaboration flavor is their new Prickly Pear Margarita.

“Whitney Cummings: Touch Me”

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: The Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown

Tickets: Starting at $35. Proof of full vaccination or negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event for a PCR test or 24 hours of the event for a rapid test are required.

Online: whitneycummings.com

