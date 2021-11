People dressed the part for a toned down Comic-Con Special Edition at the San Diego Convention Center Thanksgiving weekend. Cosplayers dressed in a variety of characters for the three-day event at the San Diego Convention Center.

Randall Langit of San Diego dressed as Captain Spidey at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Adan Castillo of Hemet dressed as the Santa Joker at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Matt Passiglia of San Diego dressed as Deadpool at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Zoe Bruce of Corona dressed as Savine Bounty Hunter at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Angela Jaenke of Atlanta dressed as Cammy from Street Fighter at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Millie Childers of San Diego dressed as Black Cat at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Morgan Griffith, left, dressed as a dancer, and Skippy Parsons dressed as acrobat from Identity V at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Giselle Dougan of San Diego dressed as Raven at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Hannah Jones of San Diego dressed as Poison Ivy at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Victor Morales, left, dressed as Spider-man, Serenity Morales, Spider-Gwen and Ben Morris dressed as Spider-Man at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Kali Passiglia of San Diego dressed as Rey at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Jazikinn Kathleen of San Francisco dressed as Starfire at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Joshua Waldorf, left, and his brother Jacob of Boise dressed Mario and Luigi as at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Cloie Negos of San Diego dressed as Juvia Lockser from the anime/manga series Fairy Tail at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Chris Canole of San Diego dressed as Dude Vader at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Shelly Grace dressed as Scarlet Witch and Ed Gonzalez dressed as Hunter from Marvel’s What If at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Danielle Bissonette of San Diego dressed as Spamton from Delta Rune at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Daniel Frost of San Diego dressed as Tate from American Horror Story at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Terence Johnson from Los Angeles dressed as Stranger Things at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mona You of San Mateo dressed as 2B from the video game NieR:Automata at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Roger Ho of Los Angeles dressed as a Squid Game Soldier at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Anfour Sosa of Vista dressed as Doctor Octopus, also known as Doc Ock at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Kia-Vanessa Haynes of San Diego dressed as Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Noel Bravo of Brawley dressed as Turbo Man at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Bob Mogg of San Diego dressed as The Iron Jailer at Comic-Con Special Edition. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)