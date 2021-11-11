Theresa Caputo’s ‘The Experience’ comes to San Diego

Reality star, author and medium Theresa Caputo, aka the “Long Island Medium,” will venture to the West Coast for a staging of her live show, “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience.”

In Caputo’s long-running TLC show, “Long Island Medium,” she showcased her gift for convening with the dead. At “The Experience,” both believers and skeptics are invited to see what and how she does it, live and in person.

Caputo’s reality show ran for 14 seasons on the TLC network. On it, she conducted group and private readings with people who yearned to communicate with their departed loved ones. The show also followed her family life with then-husband Larry Caputo and their children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

The show propelled the Caputo family to fame, giving viewers a candid look at the everyday life of a medium and the challenges they face. Caputo became as well-known for her sassy attitude and sky-high hairdo as she did for her psychic abilities. Theresa and Larry surprised fans when they announced their split in 2017 after 28 years of marriage.

But Caputo landed on her feet. Since the cancellation of “Long Island Medium” in 2020, she’s moved on to a new reality show on Discovery+ called “Long Island Medium: There In Spirit.” Picking up where “Long Island Medium” left off, the show follows Caputo’s life as she navigates the pandemic and continues connecting grieving loved ones with departed souls. In addition, she hosts the weekly podcast, “Hey Spirit!,” where she channels with the deceased, conducts Q&As and shares lifestyle tips for her audience.

Caputo is also a New York Times best-selling author of three books: “There’s More to Life Than This” (2013), “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014) and “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017). She’s also become a well-known media personality and has appeared on talk shows like “Live with Kelly & Ryan,” “The Dr. Oz Show” and “The Today Show.”

As for what fans can expect at this live stage show? The chance to interact personally with Caputo — and potentially interact with relatives and loved ones from the other side. Caputo lets spirit guide her through the audience, giving everyone the chance to make contact.

“Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: San Diego Civic Theatre

Tickets: $39-$89

Online: sandiegotheatres.org

