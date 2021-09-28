ArtWalk in Little Italy is back! Here’s what to expect at this favorite San Diego arts event

One of San Diego’s favorite art events — the 37th annual Mission Fed ArtWalk — returns to Little Italy this weekend for two days of sunshine, art, interactive activities and more.

It’s also a celebration of all forms of artistic expression.

As you stroll through the streets of Little Italy, you’ll be able to peruse work from artists who hail from the U.S., Mexico and beyond. They’ll be showcasing paintings, sculpture, glasswork, jewelry, photography and more. Or you can take part in a variety of interactive and kids activities designed to bring art to the masses.

Featured artists and projects

Among the 300-plus art vendors, Mission Fed ArtWalk has eight featured artists: Debora Levy (mixed media), Josh Hirt (mixed media), Junnior Navarro (mixed media on canvas), Krista Schumacher (oil), Mallory Morrison (photography), Michael Panetta (hand-blown glass), Taman VanScoy (watercolor) and Vicki Nelson (oil).

Another standout feature of this year’s ArtWalk is a guitar auction. Guitars designed by musicians like Jason Mraz and Tom DeLonge will be auctioned off to benefit ArtReach San Diego, a non-profit that aims to provide art education to San Diego’s K-8 schools through free or low-cost workshops. (The auction is already live and you can bid at artreachsandiego.org.)

A guitar designed by Jason Mraz will be auctioned off at this year’s Mission Fed ArtWalk. (Saturated Visuals)

Hands-on experiences

At the Mission Fed Credit Union booth, visitors can help create a temporary art installation with local artist Cheryl Sorg. The project, called “Raining Upward,” consists of hand-cut raindrops being pinned to a wall in various configurations, resulting in reflective drops that cast colorful shadows. At the Artist & Craftsman Supply area, guests can make prints using commonly found objects like leaves, string, paper and more.

The family-friendly ArtWalk event is also known for its top-notch KidsWalk. These hands-on art experiences designed for kids invite young attendees to explore through activities provided by local arts education groups like ArtReach San Diego, The New Children’s Museum, Monart School of Art and more.

Here for the bands and food

There are over two dozen performances happening daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on three different stages throughout the event.

Stages are located at the intersection of Beech Street and India Street, at the Piazza Basilone and at the Piazza della Famiglia. Performers like Robin Henkel, Evan Diamond, Enter the Blue Sky, Julia Sage, Sara Petite, Alicia Previn, Jeff Berkley and more are scheduled to appear.

While the event takes place just steps away from some of San Diego’s best restaurants, food vendors like Bamboo Hut, Bread & Cheese Eatery, Mariposa Ice Cream, Pretzels & Pints, Sabor Piri Piri Kitchen and more will also be onsite.

ArtWalk San Diego

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Little Italy, between Beech and Grape Streets

Admission: free

Details: artwalksandiego.org.