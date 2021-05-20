‘Girls5Eva’ is fun, frothy and jam-packed with jokes

With so many streaming options available, here’s a look at a weekly standout.

My pick: “Girls5Eva,” a new comedy streaming on Peacock.

Why it’s great: On the surface, “Girls5Eva” is a frothy, easy-to-binge comedy about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s that reunites in hopes to actually make it big the second time around. But because the show was created by Meredith Scardino from “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and produced by Tina Fey of “30 Rock” and “Mean Girls,” there’s so much more going on.

First and foremost, “Girls5Eva” is a joke factory. It has very basic, easy laughs like saying “girls five eva” instead of “girls forever,” mixed with biting humor about misogyny in the music industry and, just for fun, there’s a dash of surreal humor that includes a sometimes invisible piano and visions of Dolly Parton.

GIRLS5EVA -- “D’wasg” Episode 102 -- Pictured (l-r) Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Wickie -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock) (Heidi Gutman/Peacock/Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

Then there’s the cast. Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Angelica Schuyler from “Hamilton”) is Girls5Eva diva, Wickie and she has plenty of opportunities to showcase her powerhouse voice. Sara Bareilles(from the musical “Waitress”) is Dawn, the band’s soulful songwriter. Comedians Paula Pell and Busy Philipps are there for levity but they surprisingly bring some of the most heartfelt moments of the series.

Finally, the songs are actually good. Even though they’re meant to be parodies of vapidly sexy pop hits, they’re incredibly catchy. There’s already an internet breakout, “New York Lonely Boy,” performed by the Milk Carton Kids that takes a look at the eccentricities of only children being raised in Manhattan. Even if you don’t watch the show, make sure to look up this song.

Watch it: All eight episodes of “Girls5Eva” are streaming on Peacock.