Arts | Culture

Hella Mega Tour 2021 rescheduled as tour by Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer shifts dates, adds cities

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day at the 2019 American Music Awards
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs at the 2019 American Music Awards. Green Day’s 2020 “Hella Mega Tour,” which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been pushed back again, but by less than two weeks.
The move follows announcement that 2021 tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue has been postponed until 2022, including July Petco Park show in San Diego

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
After being postponed for a year from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of live events, Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters has now been pushed back by 12 days and rescheduled its dates and the order of the cities it will visit.

Instead of starting July 12 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park and concluding Aug. 25 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, the stadium tour will now begin July 24 at Globe Life Field in Dallas and conclude Sept. 6 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

As a result, the July 18 San Diego “Hella Mega Tour” show at Petco Park has now been changed to Aug. 29.

The original 2020 “Hella Mega Tour” itinerary included a concert at Petco Park on July 24, 2020. That would have been one day after Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Joan Jett and Poison were scheduled to perform at Petco Park on July 23, 2020, a date that was subsequently rescheduled for Sept. 12, 2021.

Monday’s announcement that the “Hella Mega Tour” has been pushed back by 12 days this summer and re-routed comes just three days after Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Jett announced on Friday that their 2021 stadium tour has been postponed again until 2022. Their Sept. 12 Petco Park date is now rescheduled for Aug. 28, 2022.

Tickets for the Sept. 12, 2021 Petco Park concert and this year’s other Def Leppard/Motley Crue tour stops will be valid for next year’s rescheduled dates. Both the “Hella Mega Tour” and the Def Leppard/Motley Crue tour are being produced by Live Nation, the world’s largest concert and live events producer.

Live Nation’s website includes a page devoted to rescheduled concerts and ticket refund information. It reads in part:

“If an event is postponed, rescheduled, or moved, your tickets are still valid for the new date and no further action is required. Emails will be sent to ticket holders notifying them of any available refund options for the event. The status of your event, and any options available, can always be found in your online account.

“If you have tickets to an event promoted by Live Nation that has been postponed for more than 60 days — and no rescheduled dates have been announced — a 30-day window for refunds will open at that time.”

Rescheduled 2021 “Hella Mega Tour” dates

Saturday, July 24: Dallas, Globe Life Field

Tuesday, July 27: Atlanta, Trust Park

Thursday, July 29: Houston, Minute Maid Park

Saturday, July 31: Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field

Sunday, Aug. 1: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Flushing, Citi Field

Thursday, Aug. 5: Boston, Fenway Park

Sunday, Aug. 8: Washington, D.C., Nationals Park

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Detroit, Comerica Park

Friday, Aug. 13: Hershey, Hershey Park Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 15: Chicago, Wrigley Field

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Columbus, Historic Crew Stadium (* new show)

Thursday, Aug. 19: Pittsburgh, PNC Park

Friday, Aug. 20: Philadelphia, Citizen’s Bank Park

Monday, Aug. 23: Minneapolis, Target Field

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Denver, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Friday, Aug. 27: San Francisco, Oracle Park

Sunday, Aug. 29: San Diego, Petco Park

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Milwaukee, Summerfest (* new show)

Friday, Sept. 3: Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium

Monday, Sept. 6: Seattle, T-Mobile Park

George Varga

