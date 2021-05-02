Billie Eilish channels 1940s pinups on new British Vogue cover

Billie Eilish debuted a new look on the cover of British Vogue, trading in her signature green and black tresses for a blond femme fatale look.

The shoot, by Craig McDean, came the same week she announced her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” would be out July 30.

In March, her Instagram reveal of her new hair color reached a million likes in just six minutes and became the third-most-liked post on the platform within 48 hours.

“It's all about what makes you feel good”

Billie is on the cover of @BritishVogue. Read the cover story now: https://t.co/nZmP08VlGI pic.twitter.com/Kef1sn01J7 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 2, 2021

Voice of a generation. Avatar of internet mega-fame. Reluctant icon of body positivity. A lot rests on @BillieEilish’s 19 year old shoulders. And she has a point to make. https://t.co/JWMbtQrrgf pic.twitter.com/ofnesaqQB4 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 2, 2021

The 19-year-old singer has been vocal in the past about her struggles with body image. She told the magazine that her body was her “deepest insecurity” and “the initial reason for my depression when I was younger,” which led to a wardrobe dominated by baggy clothes.

“It made me really offended when people were like, ‘Good for her for feeling comfortable in her bigger skin,’” she told the publication. “Jesus Christ?! Good for me? F— off. The more the internet and the world care about somebody that’s doing something they’re not used to, they put it on such a high pedestal that then it’s even worse.”

In the June issue of British Vogue, @BillieEilish speaks about personal choice, about fear, about fun, about women’s bodies, about consent, and above all about confidence. https://t.co/JM1SBrXf06 pic.twitter.com/FxRi2ymxKV — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 2, 2021

“It’s all about what makes you feel good,” she added. “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f— it, if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

The Highland Park-raised Eilish burst onto the music scene in 2019 with her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” which swept the four major categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards, making her the youngest person to win album of the year. In March, she won the Grammy for record of the year for “Everything I Wanted.”