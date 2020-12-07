Watch the 5 must-see moments from Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards

Now that MTV has crowned entertainment’s “Greatest of All Time,” it’s time to round up the greatest moments of all time from this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

On Sunday, MTV bestowed several golden GOAT trophies upon stars of series and films spanning the last four decades.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the fan-facing ceremony saw “Wonder Woman” heroine Gal Gadot lasso the she-ro award, comedian Kevin Hart score the comedy giant award, and actress Drew Barrymore reunite with her longtime rom-com partner Adam Sandler to receive the honor for dynamic duo.

“Welcome to the MTV golden GOATs, the MTV Movie & TV Awards’ first-ever celebration of the best moments and stars of all time — that was a mouthful,” Hudgens began her opening monologue, which included a cheesy bit that saw the “High School Musical” alum flex her goat yoga skills. “I am all about that GOAT life.”

Here are some other standout segments from Sunday’s largely virtual event, which was previously postponed and pre-recorded this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chadwick Boseman gets a hero’s salute

.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GOYdiKxHPf — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

Two Avengers — War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) — assembled to pay tribute to their late Marvel costar Boseman, who was posthumously named MTV’s hero for the ages.

“The second we first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable,” Downey said. “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman.”

“Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there,” Cheadle added. “He had the incredible power to unify people in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”

The telecast also included an inspirational highlight reel of Boseman’s most cherished performances, from his breakout role as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in “42" to his acclaimed turn as King T’Challa of Wakanda in “Black Panther.”

“His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon on the screen — it won’t be quantified by the box office records he broke, but by the legions of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come,” Downey said.

“Chadwick will be forever known as the Black Panther, but he also painted incredibly powerful portrayals of iconic and influential real men who changed the world,” Cheadle continued. “He brought humanity and truth to the portrayal of people who felt larger than life, and he did it in a way that honored their memories.”



Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar re-create that ‘Cruel Intentions’ kiss — almost

Kiss your dreams of seeing Blair and Gellar fully re-create their cult classic “Cruel Intentions” smooch goodbye, thanks to COVID-19.

While accepting the award for legendary lip-lock, the actresses came this close to reenacting their steamy make-out sesh — until a thick panel of plexiglass kept their lips from locking after all.

“I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value,” Blair said, “but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”

“It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture,” Gellar added. “And also it was super hot.”



Steve Aoki and Travis Barker get spooky

In the spirit of “Cobra Kai” star William Zabka scoring the zero to hero award, Blink-182’s Barker and DJ Aoki teamed up for a modern, spooky rendition of Joe Esposito’s “You’re the Best” from the soundtrack of 1995’s “The Karate Kid.”

“You’re the best around,” Barker sang as he and Aoki commanded the stage in matching skeleton costumes in front of a cheering, virtual crowd. “Nothing’s ever gonna keep you down.”



Jamie Lee Curtis (and Michael Myers) are a scream

😱👑 @jamieleecurtis’ impact on horror movies is undeniable. 👏#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored her as the GREATEST Scream Queen 🐐 pic.twitter.com/U0wo3xMqj2 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

Speaking of spooky, “Halloween” star Curtis invited a very special “friend” to help her accept the award for greatest scream queen of all time.

“It’s a partnership between you guys and the filmmakers, but for me the greatest partnership and the only reason I’m standing here today is my partnership with my friend Michael, so I’d like to bring him out,” she said. “Michael!”

Cue the one and only Michael Myers, in his signature blue jumpsuit and chilling gray mask — as well as Curtis’ matching, Myers-inspired face covering, which she debuted earlier in the pandemic.

“Everybody, Michael Myers, my friend and, often, foe,” Curtis continued. “I wouldn’t be here without you guys, and I certainly wouldn’t be here without [Michael] ... Don’t worry, we both have COVID tests, and he’s wearing a mask — the greatest mask ever.”

Kevin Bacon accepts his GOAT award... with his pet goats

Congratulations to @kevinbacon on his Dance Your Ass Off award for his iconic moves in ‘Footloose’ 🕺



Keep watching #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time right now on @MTV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a5UcJBDARN — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

The ultimate GOAT of the night’s victory speeches was “Footloose” star Bacon, who kicked off his Sunday shoes and accepted his GOAT trophy for the dance your ass off award alongside his pet goats, Louie and Macon Bacon.

“I can’t believe it. I am so excited to be winning this golden GOAT award for dancing my ass off all those years ago,” Bacon said while petting his furry friends. “I am truly honored. Guys! We got a golden GOAT! Can you believe it?”