Why ‘Heavyweight’ is the perfect podcast for right now

With much of the arts moving to online and streaming platforms, here’s a look at a weekly standout:

My pick: “Heavyweight” podcast

Why: “Heavyweight” is one of my favorite things in the world — something that consistently brings me joy. Though it’s been around since 2016, I’ve always been very reluctant to talk about it because I never wanted anything or anyone to ruin it.

But, because 2020, I’ve decided to share the joy that is “Heavyweight,” a podcast hosted by writer and storyteller Jonathan Goldstein. In each episode, Goldstein helps people solve a problem in their life — Why did those girls bully me in 8th grade? Why does my family never invite me out with them? Why did my favorite babysitter suddenly disappear?

Here’s how it’s described on Spotify: “Maybe you’ve laid awake imagining how it could have been, how it might yet be, but the moment to act was never right. Well, the moment is here and the podcast making it happen is ‘Heavyweight.’”

If you’re wondering why a podcast about the minutia in people’s lives could possibly be so good, it’s because of Goldstein. He infuses each episode with wit, wisdom and dark humor, taking each story on unexpected emotional journeys.

Some stories are personal to Goldstein, including the most known episode, "#2 Gregor.” In the episode, Goldstein and his friend Gregor try to get back some CDs they lent to Moby — the same CDs that the musician sampled in his multi-platinum selling album, “Play.”

One of my personal favorites is "#22 Marchel” about an actor who maybe, probably ruined the movie, “Russian Ark,” which was shot in one 96-minute take. Another standout is "#19 Joey” about a guy who is so socially awkward he alienates everyone he knows.

There are so many beautiful moments throughout the 35 episodes. But at its core, “Heavyweights” is about people talking and listening to one another, and working together to come to a solution — something that doesn’t seem to happen so easily anymore.

Find it: “Heavyweight” is available to stream on Spotify and other podcast platforms.