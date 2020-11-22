2020 Holiday Gift Guide

This year, finding ways to have a holly jolly holiday season begins with giving. This year’s top picks.
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDES
Just because we’re social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t be fashionable, too.
Modified school and lots unwanted change — ease a rough year with these gifts for kids.
Go local this holiday season by buying the work of these San Diego authors.
Area retailers could use help after the closures and cutbacks caused by the pandemic.
Prepare for adventures with shoes, hats, bags and other resources.
Our classic Hollywood gift guide featuring fun DVDs, books, games, and more.
Do well by doing good, gifts for the big-hearted elves on your list.
From CD box sets to a classic jazz photo book choices abound.
These gifts should match the taste of any beer lover on your list.
Discover craft honey, fragrant candles, canine fashion ideas and more.
The best non-fiction and fiction picks for literary enthusiasts on your list.
The perfect gifts for our new work-from-home reality.
Inspire creative minded people with our favorite art books.
HOLIDAY CHEER
Three kinds of cocoa powders along with espresso powder make for a complex holiday cookie
Here are upcoming events by San Diego musical groups that should provide comfort and cheer
One of San Diego’s most famous cookie bakers offers her tips on sharing sweets in the pandemic
Toast the season with some of our favorite cocktails.
HOLIDAY CHECKLIST
Shopped out on Amazon? Check out these lesser-known websites for socially distanced gift ideas
How taking care of yourself first can bring joy into your life and the lives of those around you
Here are some ways to diffuse holiday shopping stress, made more challenging by the uncertainty of the pandemic