Here is San Diego’s best and worst architecture in 2020

Even a pandemic couldn’t stop San Diego’s annual architecture competition that has the dubious distinction of pointing out the duds.

The Orchids and Onions competition gave awards Thursday night for the best in architecture with a cherished Orchid — while the ugliest projects got a dreaded Onion.

The 44-year-old competition, run by the San Diego Architectural Foundation, has the goal of making the region a better place to live. A committee of 12 jurors evaluated 101 nominations.

There were two new features this year: A teen vote category was gathered from students at East Lake High School, La Jolla High School and Coronado High School. Also, the people’s choice awards were gathered during a live vote at the Thursday ceremony, unlike past years where votes were gathered online.