The September Black & takeover is here!

Happy September, everyone.

Once again, Pacific is partnering with Black & Magazine, a local publication that’s been covering stories for and about the Black community since 2018.

In this month’s takeover, you’ll find a range of stories from the existence of “sundown towns” in California to diversity changes happening at Vogue. There’s also a moving commentary and tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman.

Black & Magazine is published and edited by Chida Rebecca, and she selected the main stories on the site today. The first part of the of the articles are on Pacific, but please support the magazine by reading the full stories on the blackandmagazine site (links are also found in the articles).

We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Black & Magazine, and I hope readers from Black & continue to visit and engage with Pacific, too.