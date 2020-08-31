Chadwick Boseman tributes: ‘He left too early but his life made a difference’

By the time Chadwick Boseman starred as T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” he had already portrayed a number of real-life Black heroes on screen.

The actor — whose other iconic roles included baseball great Jackie Robinson, the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown and eventual Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall — died Friday of cancer. He was 43.

Boseman’s death came as a shock to both fans and his peers in the industry. According to a statement, Boseman was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and filmed a number of memorable films “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae and Jordan Peele were among those who expressed their shock on Twitter without mentioning Boseman by name.

“This broke me,” tweeted Rae.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who was the subject of Boseman’s final tweet, said that she was “heartbroken.”

“My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble,” wrote Harris on Twitter. “He left too early but his life made a difference.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating.”

“He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend,” Feige’s statement continued. “Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life.”

1 / 12 Chadwick Boseman. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 12 Chadwick Boseman. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 12 Chadwick Boseman. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 12 Chadwick Boseman and director Tate Taylor. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 12 Chadwick Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson in “42.” (Matt McClain / Getty Images) 6 / 12 Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright and Dania Gurira. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 12 Chadwick Boseman during a day of promotion for “Black Panther” in 2018. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 12 Chadwick Boseman in 2018. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 12 Chadwick Boseman and Logan Coles produced “21 Bridges.” (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 12 Chadwick Boseman backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 12 Lupita Nyong’o, Simone Ledward, Sterling K. Brown, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 12 Comic book legend Stan Lee, left, co-creator of the Black Panther superhero, with Chadwick Boseman in 2018. (Chris Pizzello / Invision)

“It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you,” tweeted Mark Ruffalo, who worked with Boseman on Marvel films. “What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.”

More tributes to Boseman below.

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

In power



Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

God of our silent tears! A brillant & talented actor, gone to soon. @chadwickboseman you leave this earth w/a beautiful body of work. When you graced our screens you brought the dignity & grace we could all be proud of. My prayers are with your loving family. RIP my dear son CTD — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) August 29, 2020

Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/NaNC5GKuut — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Rest in power @chadwickboseman !! Your legacy will live forever. 2020 man, been a tough one 💔 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman brought history to life on the silver screen, from Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.



As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many.



And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/f0Tc8ByaXj — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 29, 2020

So stunned. Honored to have worked with @chadwickboseman early on. Truly an amazing man. God bless his wife and family in this difficult time. Rest In Peace, brother.🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZOtnVMd9Qg — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman. 2020 is the worst 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/6RH2ykuJNQ — Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020