The 15 TV shows you should watch this fall

In mid-May, just two months or so into the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, we launched our summer TV preview with more than a little concern that we might, at some point in the not-too-distant future, run out of television. Now, as we turn our attention to fall — boy, time flies in a crisis — it increasingly seems as though those fears were misplaced.

With film and TV production (haltingly) starting to resume, under health and safety measures designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, we’re still a long way off from the fire hydrant of content we’ve become used to in the years of “peak TV.” But a combination of quarantine productions, foreign imports and unscripted and animated series, along with the streamers’ and cable networks’ long production pipeline, means that there’s plenty in the hopper to hold you over as the days get shorter and the weather cools off.

Intrepid viewers all, the TV team here at The Times decided to use our fall TV preview to help you narrow things down. Here are the 15 TV shows we’ll be watching this fall — and that you should be watching too.