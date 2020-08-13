Surviving the pandemic one ceramic at a time

It all started with a quarantine birthday.

On March 30, the world was in a state of panic. My boyfriend Connor and I had been sheltering in place for 15 days and only left our apartment to stock up at the grocery store downstairs. COVID-19 anxiety was at an all-time high and “the new normal” still had a murky definition.

Our 2020 resolutions were to travel, be more social and start making ceramics. So when the pandemic hit, it felt like the year collapsed in my hands — just like my pieces of clay from our first (and only) pottery class we took back in January.

When my birthday rolled around, Connor knew I was very close to a quarter-life quarantine crisis. He thoughtfully gifted me a pottery wheel so we could attempt at least one of our 2020 resolutions while indefinitely stuck at home.

Our ceramics journey started with a pottery wheel Connor bought online as a quarantine birthday gift. (Connor McBride)

I was ecstatic — maybe the year wouldn’t be a waste after all! We could get off the couch and behind the wheel, spin our clay and worries away, and become ceramics experts in the process.

... Or so I thought.

At first, I couldn’t wait to get my hands dirty. As I wedged my clay, I thought back to that pottery class we took three months prior at Art Wheel School & Studio in Imperial Beach. I haphazardly watched a few YouTube videos about centering and opening, and read online that we could temporarily use a microwave kiln while professional facilities were shut down.

Armed with all this knowledge, I was bound to be successful, right?

Not so fast.

My hands attempting to form the clay into a dome shape by pressing the side of my thumbs together. This step proved to be one of the hardest for me, often resulting in accidentally ripping the clay off of the wheel. (Connor McBride)

My hands were either covered with too much water or not enough. My palms forgot to apply a consistent amount of pressure. I’d use too much force when forming the dome, causing the clay to rip off its base; I’d overestimate the thickness of the piece and poke holes in it with my fingers; I’d slice the entire bottom surface of the item when I attempted to remove it from the wheel. The $30 microwave kiln proved unpredictable and arduous, with the guessing-game approach often resulting in cracked or shattered pieces.

The few ceramics I somehow salvaged looked sad, lopsided and like a five-year-old made them. Instead of channeling more quarantine time and energy into improving my craft, I walked away (like a five-year-old).

Trimming one of my ceramics pieces with a sculpting tool while the wheel spins. (Connor McBride)

For about three months, I scowled every time I walked past the pottery wheel taunting me in the hallway. I was especially annoyed when Connor, who has much more self-discipline than me, was using it. How could he deal with the feeling of failure when the world was falling apart around us?

Once summer hit and I realized that COVID-19 wasn’t going away anytime soon, I knew something had to change. I refused to waste all of 2020 harboring resentment for the situation — of both the uncontained virus and unsuccessful ceramics endeavor.

So I forced myself back on the pottery wheel. And since then, that’s where I’ve spent most of my time after 6 p.m. every day.

1 / 4 Three of my favorite pieces that I display on my WFH desk. I usually keep small office supplies, like paper clips and staples, in the yellow and purple ones, and the blue tray serves as a coaster for my coffee mug. (Sara Butler) 2 / 4 The lopsided white bowl and small black plate are my pride and joy. Even though it isn’t my best work, the bowl is the first piece I made that survived all of the steps; I now fill it with water and use it to clean my watercolor brushes. The plate, made much later, is my most symmetrical item and holds my rings. (Sara Butler) 3 / 4 Two of my experimental pieces. I tried carving the sides of the green bowl, and turned the oddly shaped cylinder into a pen holder with a decorative stripe. (Sara Butler) 4 / 4 ... and a humble reminder of all the failed attempts. These pieces didn’t make it past the wheel, and were tossed after the photo was taken. (Sara Butler)

I can now throw, trim, bisque, glaze and fire my creations ... with about a 70 percent success rate. I learned the hard way not to trim my greenware when it’s bone dry, and that there is such a thing as too much glaze. I replaced Instagram scrolling with leafing through a pamphlet listing glaze colors and clay types, and currently keep track of the hours spent in quarantine by the kiln’s firing schedule.

No, I’m not a ceramics expert — not even close — but I am improving. And turns out that pottery lessons weren’t the only things I learned in the process.