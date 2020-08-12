‘Diana’ musical headed for Netflix before opening on Broadway next year

“Diana,”’ the La Jolla Playhouse-born musical chronicling the life of the Princess of Wales, is set to premiere on Netflix early next year, followed by its delayed Broadway debut in May.

“Diana” had a rough go on Broadway this year due to the pandemic. It was 19 days away from its March 31 opening night when New York City closed all of its theaters March 12.

Producers Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall and The Araca Group have instead decided to go the “Hamilton” route and film the musical on an empty theater stage for a streaming debut on Netflix. The Netflix premiere date has not been announced, but producers say it will be before the show arrives onstage.

The tentative date for the show’s return to Broadway is May 25, 2021.

“We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere,” the producers said in a joint statement. “Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

Directed both for the stage and for Netflix by La Jolla Playhouse artistic director Christopher Ashley — who won a Tony Award in 2017 for another Playhouse-sprung show, “Come From Away” — “Diana” will be filmed without an audience at the Longacre Theatre, following all prescribed protocols required by Actor’s Equity and other labor associations.

It will feature the original Broadway cast, which includes Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The musical, which made its world premiere in March 2019 at the La Jolla Playhouse, features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan, as well as choreography by Kelly Devine.