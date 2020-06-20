Our 2020 San Diego summer-musts

Esquites (Anita L. Arambula/Confessions of a Foodie)

Take all the yummy flavors of Mexican-style grilled corn and put it into a cup and you’ve got esquites: slightly charred corn combined with a bit of heat from jalapeño, creaminess from mayonnaise, brightness from lime and saltiness from cotija cheese. It’s a great snack, appetizer or side dish to grilled meats. Fill a 1-gallon plastic pitcher 3/4 of the way with water and whisk in 1/4 cup of salt. Gently peel back the husks on 3 ears of corn and remove silk. Smooth husks back into place. Place cobs upside down into the pitcher (or layer in a stock pot), adding more water to cover corn, if needed. Soak at least 2 hours or overnight. When ready, place cobs with husks still attached onto a hot grill, close grill lid and cook 20 minutes, turning corn every 5 minutes. Remove from grill; let cool 5 minutes. Remove husks and return corn to grill until lightly charred on all sides. Remove and cool 10 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Using a sharp chef’s knife, carefully remove corn from the cobs; discard cobs. Add corn to a bowl; set aside. Melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add 1 finely diced jalapeño; cook 1-2 minutes. Stir in the corn, cooking for 2 minutes. Remove to a bowl. Stir in 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, zest and juice of 1 lime, 1/3 cup cotija cheese, 2 chopped scallions, and 1/2 teaspoon chile powder. Divide the corn into four cups. Garnish with more cheese, a dash of paprika, your favorite hot sauce and a small handful of chopped cilantro. ANITA L. ARAMBULA

