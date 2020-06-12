You can watch almost every Studio Ghibli movie on HBO Max. But where to start?

For the first time ever, nearly every single Studio Ghibli title is available to stream through a single subscription service: HBO Max.

Until recently, U.S. fans of the prolific Japanese animation studio could access their films only through physical home releases and special theatrical events. Though the Ghibli catalog is available for digital purchases, Wednesday’s launch of WarnerMedia’s new standalone streaming service made the films more accessible than ever.

Ghibli is best known as the studio behind the works of filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, including “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” The studio has officially released 21 animated features.

Although there is nothing wrong with approaching Ghibli’s expansive catalog in order of the films’ release dates, below is a suggested viewing order that considers each film’s themes, tone and filmmakers for a more curated experience. This order is not meant to bea ranking.

Most Studio Ghibli films are MPAA rated G through PG-13, but the list below includes a note about what that means for how kid-friendly the movie actually is.

1. Start with some classic Miyazaki and compelling heroines