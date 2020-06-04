Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Arts | Culture

Heading to ‘Anchorman’ drive-in screenings at Petco Park on Saturday? Show times have changed

Actor Will Ferrell is shown here as San Diego TV newscaster Ron Burgundy in the hit comedy movie, "Anchorman."
(Frank Masi / Dreamworks)

The screenings are benefits for Feeding San Diego

By George Varga
June 4, 2020
6:11 PM
The times for Saturday’s two drive-in screenings of “Anchorman” at Petco Park’s Lexus Premier parking lot have been changed.

The 8:30 p.m. screening, which is sold out, has been moved to 8 p.m. The 11:30 p.m. screening, for which tickets are still available, has been moved to 5 p.m. Both screenings benefit Feeding San Diego, a 13-year-old hunger-relief and food rescue organization

An email sent to ticket-holders indicated the screening time changes were made “to ensure the most enjoyable experience possible for our guests.”

Asked to elaborate, a Padres’ representative emailed the following explanation to the Union-Tribune on Thursday afternoon: “The decision was made after learning that the LED video boards being used for the screenings allow for clearer viewing during daylight. The times were moved up as a convenience to those attending with movies now beginning and ending earlier.”

Tickets for Saturday’s original screening times will be honored at the newly rescheduled screenings. The Padres direct ticket-holders unable to attend the new showtimes to email: events@padres.com.

George Varga
