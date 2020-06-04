Heading to ‘Anchorman’ drive-in screenings at Petco Park on Saturday? Show times have changed

The times for Saturday’s two drive-in screenings of “Anchorman” at Petco Park’s Lexus Premier parking lot have been changed.

The 8:30 p.m. screening, which is sold out, has been moved to 8 p.m. The 11:30 p.m. screening, for which tickets are still available, has been moved to 5 p.m. Both screenings benefit Feeding San Diego, a 13-year-old hunger-relief and food rescue organization

An email sent to ticket-holders indicated the screening time changes were made “to ensure the most enjoyable experience possible for our guests.”

Asked to elaborate, a Padres’ representative emailed the following explanation to the Union-Tribune on Thursday afternoon: “The decision was made after learning that the LED video boards being used for the screenings allow for clearer viewing during daylight. The times were moved up as a convenience to those attending with movies now beginning and ending earlier.”

Tickets for Saturday’s original screening times will be honored at the newly rescheduled screenings. The Padres direct ticket-holders unable to attend the new showtimes to email: events@padres.com.