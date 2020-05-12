The ‘Hamilton’ movie is getting released a year early on Disney+

Just in time for Independence Day, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash “Hamilton” is coming to Disney+.

The beloved musical, which offers a glimpse into Alexander Hamilton’s life and impact on the American Revolution written entirely in rap verse, will be released on the streaming service July 3, 15 months earlier than expected. The original theatrical release date was set for Oct. 15, 2021.

“In this very difficult time, this story of leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against adversity is both relevant and inspiring,” said Disney executive chairman Bob Iger on Twitter on Tuesday.

The movie version of “Hamilton” combines three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast shot by the show’s director, Thomas Kail, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016. Miranda, who wrote the musical, stars in the title role.

We all watching this together on July 3, yeah?#Hamilfilm https://t.co/9VpXjYz33k — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

“I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release ... in light of the world turning upside down,” Miranda said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen.”

Disney paid a reported $75 million for the rights to the film with plans still in place to do a fully mounted big-screen version, though production is now postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

Even before the pandemic, securing a ticket for “Hamilton” has been notoriously difficult. The show, which won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama as well as 11 Tony Awards, frequently sold out months in advance. It has grossed $650 million on Broadway and been seen by 2.6 million people.

Before live performances were shuttered worldwide to limit the spread of the coronavirus, it was also playing in London and several North American touring productions.

Although the Los Angeles run of “Hamilton” performances at the Hollywood Pantages has been canceled through Sept. 6, the engagement has been extended through February 2021.

On Monday, the production announced that it had initiated refunds of canceled performances and that those with tickets to rescheduled performances should await further information.