Your streaming arts options for April 19 through 25

With theaters, clubs and museums closed, here’s where to get your online arts fix this week.



Visual Arts/Film

Art Alive - The San Diego Museum of Art’s favorite floral benefit party is going virtual, adding new, creative twists to its traditional events. On Friday, April 24 you can dress up, make a pretty cocktail and join the Bloom Bash complete with live DJ; On Saturday, April 25 watch designers interpret famous paintings using items from their homes; and on Sunday, April 26, get a step-by-step tutorial on making your own crepe paper flowers. Find specific event times or make a donation at facebook.com/TheSanDiegoMuseumOfArt.

Focus Features Movie Mondays - Every Monday in April, the arthouse movie studio streams films from its library on Facebook. Tomorrow you can watch the 1995 comedy “Mallrats” alongside director Kevin Smith, who will be adding live commentary and taking viewers’ questions. Films begin at 5 p.m. PDT at facebook.com/Focus Features, and donations will be accepted for Entertainment Industry Foundation’s Covid-19 response fund.



Music

Heart of a Child - The popular benefit concert featuring young singers and musicians will still go on, only the performances have been pre-recorded and will stream on Saturday, April 25 on Facebook and YouTube. The show will have a live host and will play videos from children at Rady’s Children’s Hospital who have participated in music therapy from the Ariana Miller Healing Notes Program. For streaming details and to make donations go to ResoundingJoyInc.org.

“Other Music” - Digital Gym Cinema’s DGC @ Home is streaming this documentary about New York City’s influential record store, Other Music. Watch how it helped launch bands like Vampire Weekend, Interpol and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, only to have to shut its doors because of changes in the music industry, including streaming. The movie pass is $12; find details and links at digitalgym.org.

Actor Luke Monday (Oceanside Theatre Company)

Theater

“Callback Queen” - Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company present actor Luke Monday’s one-man-show, “Callback Queen.” Based on his real-life experiences Monday tells stories and sings parts from iconic shows he auditioned for but didn’t get, like “Wicked” and “Jersey Boys.” Catch the live performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24; a pay-what-you-can donation (suggested $10) grants you access to the Zoom link. Find details at oceansidetheatre.org/callback-queen.

National Theatre - London’s renowned National Theatre streams a play every Thursday at 11 a.m. PDT. Watch previously staged productions for free on YouTube. This week catch the family-friendly “Treasure Island” starring Patsy Ferran and Arthur Darvill, followed by Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” starting April 23. Find additional details at nationaltheatre.org.uk.

Lamb’s Players Theatre - If you need a theatrical pick-me-up, head over to the Lamb’s Facebook page to catch the cast of (the shuttered) “Alice” perform “Telephone Hour” from the movie musical, “Bye Bye Birdie.” Only instead of “going steady,” the lyrics have been modified to say “going crazy,” and there’s a lot more toilet paper involved than in the 1963 version. Find that and other Lamb’s performances at facebook.com/LambsPlayers.

