Where to get your arts fix online

With theaters, clubs and museums closed, here’s where to get your online arts fix this week:



Music

San Diego Symphony - On its weekly radio broadcast, the San Diego Symphony will air a recent concert conducted by Rafael Payare, featuring his wife, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, and viola player Chi-Yuan Chen. The November 2019 performance features music by J.S. Bach, Strauss and Bloch. Tune in at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 12 on KPBS 89.5 FM, additional details at sandiegosymphony.org.

#BANDTOGETHER - This virtual fundraiser gives a platform to local musicians and donates 100 percent of profits to the performers. Tune in to ssbdfest.com/bandtogether at 8 p.m. each night to see San Diego bands like Low Volts and Vokab Company perform. You’ll have the option to donate money on the streaming page or via Venmo.



Theater/Dance

Some Good News - Actor John Krasinski hosts a YouTube show that focuses only on positive coronavirus-related news. In the first installment, he had a mini “The Office” reunion with Steve Carell, but he tops that in the second episode by bringing back the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.” Watch them serenade a young fan on YouTube’s Some Good News page, it’s both epic and heartwarming.

“Fleabag” - Catch the original one-woman show version of “Fleabag,” which will be streaming for two weeks on Amazon Prime. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s award-winning TV show started out in the theater in 2013 and evolved into an award-winning hit. It costs about $5 to stream and proceeds go to various charities helping London’s theater industry during the pandemic.

The Shows Must Go On! - Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal launched a YouTube channel where one iconic ALW musical is released for 48 hours, and 48 hours only. It kicked off with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and if you hurry, you may still be able to catch “Jesus Christ Superstar.” New titles are released at 11 a.m. PDT each Friday, search The Shows Must Go On! on YouTube.



Visual Arts/Film

Digital Gym Cinema - Watch indie, foreign and other hard-to-find films thanks to DGC @ Home, a virtual movie theater experience. This week’s lineup features “Sorry We Missed You,” a British family drama that exposes the dark side of gig economy; Russia’s “Beanpole” about two women trying to rebuild their lives in post-World War II Leningrad; and “Slay the Dragon,” a powerful documentary about gerrymandering and the fight for people to get their voices heard. Find details and links at digitalgym.org.

The National Film Board of Canada - Watch many of the Academy Award-nominated animated films via this extensive online catalog. Titles like 2007’s existential “The Danish Poet” are mixed with computer-animated gems like “Ryan,” plus there are animation collections for young kids and teens. Take time to get lost at nfb.ca/animation — it’s a wondrous place.