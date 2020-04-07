Despite COVID-19, local film festival encourages submissions now through June 7

From music festivals and major tours to marathons and the 2020 Olympics, many upcoming events have been postponed (or outright canceled) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Lady Brain Film Fest is still scheduled for August 8 -- for now.

The San Diego film festival is organized by Lady Brain Presents, a “local womxn’s creative collective” founded in late 2018 by Hillcrest musician Lindsay White.

The group hosted its inaugural Lady Brain Fest in Encinitas last July, which focused on showcasing musicians; this year, Lady Brain Presents aims to open up the event include local creators from other fields.

The 2020 festival is the brainchild of member Mary Bee, a local filmmaker and musician who hosts the travel docuseries Mary Bee’s Finding Harmony. Films, as well as music videos, will be screened during the event held at United Domestic Workers of America’s courtyard and sanctuary, located in the College area.

From now until June 7, San Diegans can submit their work for festival consideration. Directors, writers, actors, musicians, videographers, makeup artists and costume designers are among those encouraged to participate.

In order to be considered, the individual must be a Southern California resident, as well as a member of Lady Brain Collective (either as a member of the private Facebook group, or through an active paid membership subscription).

Submissions, which can be any genre or style, must have been completed or published after Jan. 1, 2018. Maximum length is 15 minutes. (If the work is longer than 15 minutes, indicate what time the selection committee should start/end their review.) Digital submissions are preferred.

Additional rules and information about the application process can be found at ladybrainpresents.com/lady-brain-film-fest-2020.html.

For those hoping to attend the film festival this summer -- pandemic pending -- early bird tickets will go on sale in June.

“I am optimistic we will be able to gather again by August, but if we need to host a virtual film festival online, we will figure that out, too,” White said in a press release. “Creative womxn always find a way -- we’re scrappy as hell.”