Where to get your arts fix online

With theaters, clubs and museums closed, here’s where to get your online arts fix this week:



Music

La Jolla Music Society - Revisit past concerts and listen to classical musicians share their favorite moments through LJMS’ Digital Concert Hall. The first installment features an introduction by pianist Jon Kimura Parker followed by his 2012 performance of Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. The Digital Concert Hall will be updated weekly at ljms.org/digital-concert-hall

The Metropolitan Opera - Every day at 4:30 p.m. PDT, New York’s Met releases a performance from its Live in HD series and streams it free until 3:30 p.m. PDT the following day. This week’s schedule includes Verdi’s “Aida” on Monday, April 6; Verdi’s “Falstaff” on Wednesday, April 8; Gounod’s “Romeo et Juliette” on Friday, April 10; and Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte” on Sunday, April 12. Find the full lineup and tune in at metopera.org/nightly-opera-stream/

Live Nation’s Live From Home - Every day Live Nation connects you with streamed shows, films and chats with a variety of bands like Cold War Kids, Miley Cyrus, Melissa Etheridge and more. Schedule is updated weekly, find it at livenation.com/livefromhome

Theater/Dance

La Jolla Playhouse - Learn how to do dances from “Come From Away” directly from Tony Award-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine and Associate Choreographer Ricky Hinds available via the Playhouse’s The Staging Area page. You’ll also find the cast of “Kiss My Aztec” performing a special quarantine song, plus a La Jolla Playhouse vault series featuring posts about memories and other tidbits by La Jolla Playhouse staff. Find it all at lajollaplayhouse.org/the-staging-area

Moonlight Stage Productions - On its Facebook page, Vista’s Moonlight has launched MTV with activities and memories throughout the week. Mondays are Moonlight Memories with behind-the-scenes stories told by local actors; for Tapping Tuesdays, you get a free tap dancing fundamentals lesson at 4 p.m.; World Dance Wednesdays brings basic hula/siva dance lessons at 4 p.m.; and Throwback Thursdays feature memories and videos from the outdoor venue’s 40 years. Find it on facebook.com/moonlightstage

The Old Globe - You’ll find a variety of things to do via The Globe’s Online Theatre Programs page. There’s a free Shakespeare reading group that meets twice a week on Facebook Live. A playwriting course. And every Wednesday at 3 p.m., you can watch behind-the-scenes workshop, where you’ll different aspects of putting on a show like costumes, sets, sound, lighting and props. Details at theoldglobe.org, and livestreams on The Old Globe’s Facebook page.

Visual Arts/Film

Oceanside Museum of Art - Check out OMA’s #museumfromhome virtual program, where you can get a tour of its Sidewalk Activism exhibition, learn how to make yarn pompoms, listen to an art-inspired playlist and more. Find it at oma-online.org/virtualoma

The American Film Institute - The AFI Movie Club is a daily virtual gathering for film lovers. Each day, a new movie is selected, along with links where you can stream it. As you watch, you can read tidbits and stories from fellow fans using the #AFIMovieClub on social media. The series kicked off with “The Wizard of Oz,” with an introduction by Steven Spielberg. Find new selections at afi.com/movieclub

