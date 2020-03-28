How to get your arts fix online

If you like a schedule

Enjoy summer concerts at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park. (Hayne Palmour IV/Union-Tribune) (Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Spreckels Organ Society

Going to a show is a ritual. You buy tickets, set the date in your calendar, figure out what to wear, what to eat beforehand, where to park. Losing this familiar routine isn’t easy, especially for those who went to the theater or concerts as a way to socialize.

So if you want to keep some sort of regular schedule, turn to the Spreckels Organ Society.

The beloved Sunday organ concerts will continue to take place every week, only instead of listening to the majestic outdoor organ at Balboa Park, you’ll be able to stream a new performance every Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

Civic organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez will pre-record that week’s performance (it will not be live, so do not show up at the park) and it will be posted for viewing at spreckelsorgan.org.

Take things one step further by putting together a charcuterie board and taking your snacks and device outside (if your WiFi reaches that far).

San Diego Symphony

The San Diego Symphony recently canceled or rescheduled all concerts through May 2. But don’t forget that the organization’s been streaming its Jacobs Masterworks concerts long before coronavirus.

Every Sunday at 8 p.m. you can hear a full symphony concert on KPBS 89.5 FM. As always, these programs were recorded live and are replayed on the airwaves for free. They are also streamed live on kpbs.org.

Coming up: March 29 featuring conductor Johannes Debus with mandolin player Avi Avital in a program featuring music by Purcell, Vivaldi, Bach and Stravinsky among others (originally performed Dec. 7 and 8, 2018). On April 5 you’ll hear conductor Jahja Ling with pianist Stephen Hough in a concert with music by Kernis, Beethoven and Brahms (originally performed May 22-24, 2015).