What’s on stage in March

Performances coming to San Diego this month include Little Women, California Ballet’s Beer & Ballet, An Evening with Sutton Foster, Frozen and more.
3.5-29: House of Joy
Packed with swashbuckling action, Madhuri Shekar’s story of elite female warriors in 17th-century India is what Rep artistic chief Sam Woodhouse calls “a fantastical adventure play.”
@ San Diego Rep, Lyceum Theatre, downtown, sdrep.org
3.5-8: Cirque du Soleil’s Ovo
Acrobatic bugs and a mysterious egg are at the center of Cirque du Soleil’s latest touring spectacle; the company calls it a “nonstop riot of energy in motion.”
@ Viejas Arena, SDSU campus, cirquedusoleil.com
3.6-8: City Ballet’s Balanchine and More
City Ballet’s annual ode to the late, great choreographer takes in four works this time around, including Who Cares?, a celebration of New York City set to songs by George Gershwin.
@ Spreckels Theatre, downtown, cityballet.org
3.11-5.2: La Cage Aux Folles
Comic subterfuge (and lots of splashy outfits) take the stage as Cygnet revives the musical favorite set at a drag club on the French Riviera.
@ Cygnet Theatre, Old Town, cygnettheatre.com
3.13-14: San Diego Opera’s Aging Magician
Opera, choral music and puppetry all course through Paola Prestini’s story (a West Coast premiere) of a clockmaker who’s confronting mortality and finds himself navigating a mysterious musical realm.
@ Balboa Theatre, downtown, sdopera.org
3.14-4.19: Little Women
Kate Hamill, whose playful and imaginative reconceptions of classics have been staged nationwide, probes contemporary themes in the much-loved Louisa May Alcott novel — just in time for the latest Hollywood remake.
@ Old Globe Theatre, Balboa Park, theoldglobe.org
3.15: California Ballet’s Beer & Ballet
Ballet and brews make for a pretty promising pas de deux, as CalBal brings back its popular pairing of fresh choreography and local beers.
@ White Box Live Arts, Arts District Liberty Station, californiaballet.org
3.20-4.19: The Roommate
A polar-opposite pair of middle-aged women — one a divorced Iowa housewife, the other a pot-smoking ex-New Yorker with a sketchy past — find surprising bonds in Jen Silverman’s dark comedy, a San Diego-area premiere.
@ New Village Arts Theatre, Carlsbad, newvillagearts.org
3.21: An Evening With Sutton Foster
The Tony Award-winning Broadway favorite — who rocketed to stardom in the La Jolla Playhouse-bred Thoroughly Modern Millie — returns to town for an evening of songs and stories in this cabaret show.
@ San Diego Symphony @ Jacobs Music Center, 750 B St., downtown, sandiegosymphony.org
3.26-4.12: Frozen
Maybe you’ve heard of this one? A pair of princesses come to grips with their magical powers — and we all learn to Let It Go — in the touring version of the megahit movie musical.
@ Broadway/San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre, downtown, broadwaysd.com
3.26-4.26: Plot Points in Our Sexual Development
Playwright Miranda Rose Hall, whose potent The Hour of Great Mercy had its world premiere at Diversionary last year, returns with what’s described as a “contemporary queer love story” about a couple at a crossroads.
@ Diversionary Theatre, University Heights, diversionary.org
3.28-4.26: Faceless
Selina Fillinger’s play is a propulsive courtroom drama that also explores Muslim identity; the Globe, which helped develop the piece, stages its West Coast premiere.
@ Old Globe Theatre, Balboa Park, theoldglobe.org