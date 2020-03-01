What’s on stage in March

Performances coming to San Diego this month include Little Women, California Ballet’s Beer & Ballet, An Evening with Sutton Foster, Frozen and more.

3.5-29: House of Joy

Packed with swashbuckling action, Madhuri Shekar’s story of elite female warriors in 17th-century India is what Rep artistic chief Sam Woodhouse calls “a fantastical adventure play.”

@ San Diego Rep, Lyceum Theatre, downtown, sdrep.org

3.5-8: Cirque du Soleil’s Ovo

Acrobatic bugs and a mysterious egg are at the center of Cirque du Soleil’s latest touring spectacle; the company calls it a “nonstop riot of energy in motion.”

@ Viejas Arena, SDSU campus, cirquedusoleil.com

3.6-8: City Ballet’s Balanchine and More

City Ballet’s annual ode to the late, great choreographer takes in four works this time around, including Who Cares?, a celebration of New York City set to songs by George Gershwin.

@ Spreckels Theatre, downtown, cityballet.org

3.11-5.2: La Cage Aux Folles

Comic subterfuge (and lots of splashy outfits) take the stage as Cygnet revives the musical favorite set at a drag club on the French Riviera.

@ Cygnet Theatre, Old Town, cygnettheatre.com

3.13-14: San Diego Opera’s Aging Magician

Opera, choral music and puppetry all course through Paola Prestini’s story (a West Coast premiere) of a clockmaker who’s confronting mortality and finds himself navigating a mysterious musical realm.

@ Balboa Theatre, downtown, sdopera.org

3.14-4.19: Little Women

Kate Hamill, whose playful and imaginative reconceptions of classics have been staged nationwide, probes contemporary themes in the much-loved Louisa May Alcott novel — just in time for the latest Hollywood remake.

@ Old Globe Theatre, Balboa Park, theoldglobe.org

3.15: California Ballet’s Beer & Ballet

Ballet and brews make for a pretty promising pas de deux, as CalBal brings back its popular pairing of fresh choreography and local beers.

@ White Box Live Arts, Arts District Liberty Station, californiaballet.org

3.20-4.19: The Roommate

A polar-opposite pair of middle-aged women — one a divorced Iowa housewife, the other a pot-smoking ex-New Yorker with a sketchy past — find surprising bonds in Jen Silverman’s dark comedy, a San Diego-area premiere.

@ New Village Arts Theatre, Carlsbad, newvillagearts.org

3.21: An Evening With Sutton Foster

The Tony Award-winning Broadway favorite — who rocketed to stardom in the La Jolla Playhouse-bred Thoroughly Modern Millie — returns to town for an evening of songs and stories in this cabaret show.

@ San Diego Symphony @ Jacobs Music Center, 750 B St., downtown, sandiegosymphony.org

Sutton Foster (Los Angeles Times)

3.26-4.12: Frozen

Maybe you’ve heard of this one? A pair of princesses come to grips with their magical powers — and we all learn to Let It Go — in the touring version of the megahit movie musical.

@ Broadway/San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre, downtown, broadwaysd.com

Frozen (Deen van Meer)

3.26-4.26: Plot Points in Our Sexual Development

Playwright Miranda Rose Hall, whose potent The Hour of Great Mercy had its world premiere at Diversionary last year, returns with what’s described as a “contemporary queer love story” about a couple at a crossroads.

@ Diversionary Theatre, University Heights, diversionary.org

3.28-4.26: Faceless

Selina Fillinger’s play is a propulsive courtroom drama that also explores Muslim identity; the Globe, which helped develop the piece, stages its West Coast premiere.

@ Old Globe Theatre, Balboa Park, theoldglobe.org