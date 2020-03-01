March art gallery + exhibit openings

Art events in March around San Diego include Dia de la Mujer, Godzilla vs Kong, Njideka Akunyili Crosby guest lecture and more.

3.7 to 5.17: Linda Litteral / A Solo Show

Surprising ceramics, feminine sculptures and vibrant oil paintings are part of this San Diego-based artist’s repertoire. For the Sparks Gallery exhibition, Litteral explores the concept of “pathways” and how life offers up a variety of them, both conceptual and tangible.

@ Sparks Gallery, downtown, sparksgallery.com

Artwork by Linda Litteral

3.7 to 9.6: Out of the Shadows: Contemporary Photography from China

Chinese artists (many of whom have never exhibited in the United States) explore the art of photography with new technologies and bold perspectives. Expect a show of innovative works, challenging conventional ideas of photography.

@ Museum of Photographic Arts, Balboa Park, mopa.org

Wang Nindge, Form of Light / Polarized Cloud No. 3, 2014, film transparencies and acrylic panel. (Wang Nindge, Courtesy of the artist)

3.7 to 3.28: Art Auction Exhibition

Looking to start (or add to) an art collection? Check out edgy, unexpected and also traditional pieces by Southern California artists on display at the Oceanside museum. Pick your favorites, then head to the auction on March 28, where you can bid on them and maybe take one home for your wall.

@ Oceanside Museum of Art, Oceanside, oma-online.org

Daydream by Brooke Sauer

3.14 to 4.5: Multiverse

Every artist creates their own universe, and this exhibition wants you to explore these unique, individual worlds. See small and midsize pieces by El Toro, Kelly Hutchinson, Wayne Chang and many more on display at the La Jolla gallery. The opening reception is from 5 to 10 p.m. March 14.

@ Thumbprint Gallery, La Jolla, thumbprintgallery.com

el Toro

3.6 to 3.28: The Crow Show

Celebrate “the beauty and mystery of our intelligent neighbors in the skies” at the sixth edition of this popular annual exhibition. You’ll see various fine art interpretations of crows, whether they’re in flight or just contemplating outside your doorstep. The artist reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. March 7.

@ Studio Door, Hillcrest, thestudiodoor.com

Rooked

3.9: Njideka Akunyili Crosby guest lecture

Njideka Akunyili Crosby is known around the world for her contemporary multimedia portraits of Nigerian children, works that are both political and personal to the Nigerian-born, L.A.-based artist. Akunyili Crosby will talk about her work as part of UCSD’s guest lecture series. The 6 p.m. event is free and open to the public.

@ Visual Arts Facility, UC San Diego, visarts.ucsd.edu

Njideka Akunyili Crosby with her artwork (Courtesy of UCSD)

3.7 to 5.7: Dia de la Mujer

The theme for this 13th annual International Women’s Day exhibition is “insurgencies: women’s art on the border in the era of cold war.” The show, curated by Sara Solaimani, features a range of works that reflect issues ranging from immigration to sexism, told from the perspective of women who are at the forefront, and who continue standing up for their freedoms.

@ The Front Arte & Cultura Gallery, San Ysidro, thefront.casafamiliar.org

Artwork from Dia de la Mujer (Courtesy The Front)

3.21 to 5.21: Godzilla vs Kong

You don’t have to pick a side in this artistic battle of ultimate monsters, but it might make the exhibition that much more delightful. At the North Park café, you’ll see works that celebrate these monsters and some of their greatest battles and foes.

@ Subterranean Coffee Boutique, North Park, thumbprintgallery.com

Return of the King by Paul Naylor

Through 3.29: Jennifer Georgescu

The San Diego-based photographer presents her “mother series,” an exhibition that captures the early and alienating days of early motherhood, specifically after Georgescu gave birth to her son. “It was hard to accept that he was a growing, changing person while I was to remain forever split.” The opening reception and artist talk will take place at 7 p.m. March 3.

@ Cornel/Henry Art, Liberty Station