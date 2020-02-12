Forget rom-coms this Valentine’s Day — watch these movies instead

It’s hard to get love right in movies.

If I say “romantic films,” there’s a good chance the first thing to pop in your head is a romcom: “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princes Bride,” “She’s All That,” “Clueless,” “Sixteen Candles,” etc. And while those movies are great, their representations of love are not only superficial, they’re also fixed on heteronormative ideals.

Love is messy. It’s deeper and more complicated than romance. As much as we want to realize that the love of our life was hidden behind those nerdy glasses all along, it doesn’t really work that way.

So here are a few underrated, out-of-the-box films that depict the messy, complicated aspects of love, just in time for Valentine’s Day.