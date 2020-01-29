Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Arts | Culture

What’s happening behind the scenes at Sundance 2020

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller from “Wander Darkly” visits the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 24.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Our favorite GIF videos from behind the scenes at the Los Angeles Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.

By Jay L. Clendenin
Mark Potts
Jan. 29, 2020
7:48 AM
Staff photographer Jay L. Clendenin and videographer Mark Potts brought their skills together at the Sundance Film Festival to make these eye-poping GIFs showcasing Sundance’s most animated and brightest stars.

Scroll through to see behind-the-scenes video of Joe Keery, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sienna Miller and more content from the Los Angeles Times Studio presented by Chase Sapphire.

Chase Sapphire has no influence over editorial decisions or content.

Tom McCarthy and Winslow Fegley
Tom McCarthy and Winslow Fegley
Tom McCarthy and Winslow Fegley from “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” visit the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin and Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)

Bella Heathcote
Bella Heathcote
Bella Heathcote from “Relic” visits the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Ron Howard
Ron Howard
Ron Howard from “Rebuilding Paradise” visits the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Keery
Joe Keery
Joe Keery from “Spree” visits the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda
Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda
Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda from “Siempre, Luis” visit the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Cast of ‘Beast, Beast’
Director Danny Madden, actors Jose Angeles, Will Madden, Shirley Chen and executive producer Alec Baldwin of “Beast, Beast”
Director Danny Madden, actors Jose Angeles, Will Madden, Shirley Chen and executive producer Alec Baldwin of “Beast, Beast,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Griffin Gluck
Griffin Gluck
Griffin Gluck from “Dinner in America” visits the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Cast of ‘Promising Young Woman’
Emerald Fennell, Bo Burnham and Carey Mulligan from"Promising Young Woman”
Emerald Fennell, Bo Burnham and Carey Mulligan from"Promising Young Woman” visits the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Alan Kim
Alan Kim
Alan Kim from “Minari” visits the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Alan Kim of “Minari,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alan Kim of “Minari,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alan Kim of “Minari,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alan Kim of “Minari,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alan Kim of “Minari,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Noel Cho, from left, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Jung of “Minari,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Go-Go’s
The Go-Go’s
The Go-Go’s visit the GIF booth at the Los Angeles Times Photo Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the Los Angeles Times photo studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The cast of ‘Palm Springs’
482731_et_0125_Sundance_Studio_JLC_16634.JPG
Actors Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and Camila Mendes of “Palm Springs,” photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Official behind-the-scenes video from the LA Times Sundance team 2020

Jay L. Clendenin
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
Mark Potts
A native of Enid, Okla., Mark Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.
