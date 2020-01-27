Must-see San Diego film festivals this February

Head to the theaters this month to catch these local flicks!

1.29-2.2: San Diego Black Film Festival

Over 100 independent black films will be screened, with a focus on comedy, drama, documentaries and animation. The five-day festival also features panel discussions, an awards dinner and a variety of mixers and industry parties.

@ Theatre Box San Diego, Gaslamp Quarter, sdbff.com

Pink Opaque, playing at San Diego Black Film Festival (Courtesy photo)

1.30-2.1: Human Rights Watch Film Festival

Watch human rights violations captured on camera by courageous filmmakers during this international film festival that aims to reaffirm audiences that personal commitment can make a difference.

@ Museum of Photographic Arts, Balboa Park, ff.hrw.org

2.13-23: 30th Annual San Diego Jewish Film Festival

Portraying the Jewish experience from contemporary and historical perspectives, this annual film festival promotes the awareness of and appreciation for the community’s diverse culture.

@ Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, La Jolla, sdcjc.org

San Diego Jewish Film Festival will screen Those Who Remained. (Courtesy photo)

2.20-22: American Indian and Indigenous Film Fest

Exposing SoCal audiences to the finest work in American Indian film and media, this annual event includes panel discussions and Q&A sessions with native filmmakers, producers, directors and actors.

@ Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, caiiff.com