What’s on stage in February

Performances coming to San Diego this month include “She Loves Me,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Shine” and more.

Through 2.23: “August Wilson’s Jitney”

This 1979 play by the late, great chronicler of African-American life returns to the Globe — a place with significant ties to Wilson — after finally hitting Broadway in 2017.

@ Old Globe Theatre, Balboa Park, theoldglobe.org

Amari Cheatom as Youngblood and Nija Okoro as Rena in August Wilson’s Jitney, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson at The Old Globe. (Joan Marcus)

2.6-3.8: “A Kind of Weather”

The LGBTQ-focused Diversionary puts up the world premiere of Sylvan Oswald’s “obsessive-compulsive time-jumping tragicomedy” about gender transition and fraught parent-child bonds.

@ Diversionary Theatre, University Heights, diversionary.org

2.7: “Boozin’ With the Bard: R+J”

The “Boozin’” is back! New Match returns to its site-specific, imbibement-inspired Shakespeare series, this time with a tipsy take on Romeo and Juliet.

@ New Match Collective at Amplified Ale Works, East Village, newmatchcollective.wixsite.com/homesite

2.7-3.8: “She Loves Me”

A classic ’ 60s musical gets another go-round, as SDMT stages this story (which shares DNA with the movie You’ve Got Mail and more) about a pair of lonely co-workers who don’t realize their secret lives are intertwined.

@ San Diego Musical Theatre, downtown, sdmt.org

2.8-3.8: “Hurricane Diane”

The new comedy from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George centers on the return to Earth of the Greek god Dionysus, masquerading as a gardener named Diane; Globe artistic chief Barry Edelstein calls this the theater’s “most out-there” show of the season.

@ Old Globe’s White Theatre, Balboa Park, theoldglobe.org

2.8-16: San Diego Opera presents “Hansel and Gretel”

The much-loved 1893 opera by Engelbert Humperdinck (the original, not that After the Lovin’ guy) stars Blythe Gaissert and Sara Gartland as the two lost children of the Brothers Grimm fable; the family-minded show is performed in English.

@ Civic Theatre, downtown, sdopera.org

San Diego Opera presents “Hansel and Gretel” at Civic Theatre. (Courtesy photo)

2.14-16: San Diego Ballet presents “Dances of Love and Laughter”

This Valentine’s-minded program embraces dance pieces set to the music of Nat King Cole, Rachmaninoff and more, along with the area premiere of Voices of Spring.

@ Lyceum Stage, downtown, sandiegoballet.org

2.14-15: California Ballet presents “The Rock + Blues Project”

CalBal’s own Valentine’s ode goes electric, with a live rock band, vocals by mezzo-soprano Natalie Bancroft and other singers, and dance pieces by both Septime Webre and artistic director Jared Nelson.

@ Balboa Theatre, Gaslamp Quarter, californiaballet.org

2.15-16: “Shine”

Hometown hero Jason Mraz performs in this new musical built around tunes from the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s catalog; the show, which celebrates inclusion, has Mraz collaborating with such mission-driven San Diego organizations as Banding Together, A Reason to Survive and transcenDANCE.

@ Spreckels Theatre, downtown, jasonmraz.com

2.18-3.29: “Fly”

Hopes are sky-high for this new musical take on the story of Peter and Wendy from the Peter Pan saga; the show has deep artistic connections to the mega-hit Hamilton in director Jeffrey Seller and co-choreographers Andy Blankenbuehler and Stephanie Klemons.

@ La Jolla Playhouse, UC San Diego Theatre District, lajollaplayhouse.org

2.28-3.1: Broadway/San Diego’s “The Illusionists”

The consummate magic-makers pop in from Broadway and try their best to shatter some illusions about what their art form can do.

@ Civic Theatre, downtown, broadwaysd.com

