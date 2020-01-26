February art events, gallery + exhibit openings

Art events in February around San Diego include “Nature or Nurture,” “Censor Art,” “Sidewalk Activism,” “Griselda Rosas: Regata Abscisa” and more.

2.1-29: “Nature or Nurture”

With new sculptures by artists Joanne Hayakawa and Jeff Irwin, this exhibition features ceramic work that includes sound and moving parts from the former and the manipulation of nature by humanity from the latter.

@ R.B. Stevenson Gallery, La Jolla, rbstevensongallery.com

2.3-27: “Forced Exodus: Coded Messages from the Underground Railroad”

Artist Joe Lewis uses printed and embroidered textile works to illustrate the parallels between enslaved black people in the 1850s and undocumented immigrants today, incorporating modern X-ray images of people being smuggled in trucks, to weaving Kente cloth and bulletproof Kevlar to note the criminalization of black youth.

@ Mesa College Art Gallery, Linda Vista, sdmesa.edu/art-gallery

An art piece by Joe Lewis

2.8-1.17.2021: “Illusion: The Magic of Motion”

Learn about the ways our eyes perceive motion — whether through still photography or motion pictures — through historic and contemporary art and hands-on devices that demonstrate how movement can be recreated.

@ Museum of Photographic Arts, mopa.org

2.8-3.7: “Censor Art”

Philadelphia artist JoKa uses humor and hyperpointillism, employing toothpicks to dot the canvases for his paintings, skewing and distorting reality to offer a more symbolic rendering of humanity.

@ Distinction Gallery, Escondido, distinctionart.com

Daisy Picker, acrylic on magazine cutout

2.8-4.5: “Chicano/a/x Printmaking: Making Prints and Making History — 50 Years of Art Activism”

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of San Diego State University’s department of Chicana and Chicano studies, this exhibition features past and present examples of printmaking from the 1940s to today. It also takes a look at how the art form has been used by artists to comment on the social and political elements of the U.S.-Mexico border and how the cultures of each country are influenced by each other.

@ SDSU Downtown Gallery, downtown, art.sdsu.edu

Print by Victor Ochoa

2.8-5.3: “Illumination: 21st Century Interactions with Art + Science + Technology”

More than two dozen artists either worked in partnership with local scientists from major research institutions, or brought their personal perspectives into the work created for this show, using various media to increase public awareness and understanding of current issues, including climate change, sustainability and global health.

@ San Diego Art Institute, Balboa Park, sandiego-art.org

Shining Palimpsest, courtesy of Young Joon Kwak and Cloaca Projects (Andreas Tagger)

2.11-5.10: “Captivating Women from the Dijkstra Collection”

An exploration of the ways in which artists in the U.S. and Europe depicted women — from mythology and in everyday life — in paintings from the late 19th century to the early 20th century, from the collection of Sandra and Bram Dijkstra.

@ Timken Museum of Art, Balboa Park, timkenmuseum.org

La Trasterverina (Philipp Scholz Rittermann)

2.15-5.24: “Griselda Rosas: Regata Abscisa”

Inspired by the Oceanside Public Library’s Big Read selection, Into the Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea, this exhibition features the work of artist Griselda Rosas, who takes on issues of migration and commerce between the U.S. and Mexico, highlighting the breakdown of class and race post-colonialism.

@ Oceanside Museum of Art, Oceanside, oma-online.org

Untitled, 2019

2.15-6.21: “Sidewalk Activism”

Curated by G. James Daichendt, a professor of art history at Point Loma Nazarene University, this exhibition features the work of artists addressing diverse issues with a goal of empowering and pushing political ideas into the street, with the exhibit organized into categories that include emotion and beauty, humor and manipulation of media.

@ Oceanside Museum of Art, Oceanside, oma-online.org

Bryan Snyder, Empty Dreams, 2011

2.16-3.14: “The Many Faces of Red”

Warmth, passion, life. Local artists present various forms and styles of their work that include the many types of reds, pinks and other related colors.

@ Ashton Gallery, North Park, ashtonartgallery.com

Through 3.29: “From Abolition to Suffrage and Beyond: American Reform and the Creation of a National Movement”

As part of the centennial celebration of the suffrage movement, marking 100 years since women fought for and won the right to vote, the Women’s Museum of California presents this first exhibit of this celebratory year, exploring the link between American women’s fight for inclusion and for equality.

@ Women’s Museum of California, Liberty Station, womensmuseumca.org