February comedy stand-up roundup: from Ryan O’Flanagan to Rob Schneider

Laugh with these funny people headed to San Diego in February like Dana Carvey, Rob Schneider, Kathleen Madigan and Sinbad.

1.30-2.1: Mark Normand

Known for: Late night show appearances, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central specials

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Mark Normand (Courtesy photo)

1.30-2.2: Grant Lyon

Known for: The horror flick Killer Kate, calls himself “Santa Cruz’s most famous comedian”

@ Pechanga Resort and Casino, pechanga.com

Grant Lyon (Courtesy photo)

2.1: Mike Salazar

Known for: Appearances on Mexican TV shows, nicknamed El Caballero de la Comedia

@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org

2.1: Dana Carvey

Known for: SNL, Wayne’s World, numerous spot-on impressions

@ Harrah’s Resort SoCal, harrahssocal.com

Dana Carvey (Handout/Daily Pilot)

2.5: Rob Schneider

Known for: SNL, the Deuce Bigalow movies, Adam Sandler comedies

“We have to stop telling our kids they can ‘be anything they want!’ They can try their best, but they can’t be ‘anything they want.’ Sometimes things just don’t work out. Somebody has to be a State Assemblyman.” — Rob Schneider on Twitter

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Rob Schneider (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

2.6: Steve Simeone

Known for: Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening, podcasting with Rowdy Roddy Piper

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Steve Simeone (Troy Conrad)

2.6-8: Rosebud Baker

Known for: Being voted the “New Face of Comedy” at the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival

@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com

2.7-9: Gina Brillon

Known for: Her HBO special Easily Offended, collaborations with Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

“I married a good one — I got me a 1978 Caucasian. It’s a good make. And he’s not just white, he’s Midwest white. So, that’s organic. That’s farm-to-table white. I went to the source to get my white man.” — Gina Brillon on Jimmy Kimmel Live

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Gina Brillon (Courtesy photo)

2.13-15: Dan Soder

Known for: MTV2’s Guy Code, Robert Kelly’s YKWD podcast, SiriusXM’s The Bonfire

@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com

Dan Soder (Courtesy photo)

2.14-16: Steve Rannazzisi

Known for: Starring in FX’s The League, lying about escaping death during the 9/11 attacks

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

2.20: Francisco Ramos

Known for: Last Comic Standing, his HBO special Entre Nos, voice actor in the movie Rio

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Francisco Ramos (Courtesy photo)

2.20: Kathleen Madigan

Known for: Late night show appearances, Netflix specials, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

@ The Magnolia, magnoliasandiego.com

Kathleen Madigan (Luzenza Adams)

2.20: Ryan O’Flanagan

Known for: American Vandal, New Girl, Adam Devine’s House Party

@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com

Ryan O’Flanagan (Courtesy photo)

2.21: David Spade

Known for: SNL, Joe Dirt, comedies with Chris Farley and Adam Sandler

@ Balboa Theatre, sandiegotheatres.org

David Spade (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

2.21-23: Jared Freid

Known for: Snapchat’s How Low Will You Go?, MTV2’s Vidiots, the JTrain Podcast

@ The Comedy Store, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

2.21-23: Rex Navarrete

Known for: Improvisational comedy geared toward Filipino audiences

@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com

Rex Navarrete (Courtesy photo)

2.22: Sinbad

Known for Jingle All the Way, First Kid, A Different World

@ The Magnolia, magnoliasandiego.com

Sinbad (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

2.27-3.1: Dave Attell

Known for: Bumping Mics, Insomniac, considered the greatest off-color comedian alive

“Here’s my workout. … I like to sit in a playground till all the children point. And then I just run and run and run till I stop hearing sirens. … I’m in awesome shape.” — Dave Attell on Bumping Mics

@ The American Comedy Co., americancomedyco.com

Dave Attell (Netflix)

2.29: Kevin Nealon

Known for: SNL, Weeds, Happy Gilmore

@ Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, sdcjc.org