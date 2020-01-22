The madness of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000' lands at the Balboa Theatre for live show

“Mystery Science Theater 3000" — or “MST3K,” the popular moniker for this monument to movie mockery (say that 3,000 times fast) — is hitting the live stage one more time.

And Joel Hodgson, the mastermind behind the TV show that made an art of sending up terrible cinema, is leading the way.

Hodgson and his robot cohorts Crow, Tom Servo, Gypsy and Cambot land at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego this weekend, where they will be screening (and snarking at) the martial-arts malarkey of “No Retreat, No Surrender,” an early entry in the cinematic oeuvre of Jean-Claude Van Damme.

You might need the action-hero skills of the “Muscles From Brussels” himself, though, to get ahold of some tickets: The show is nearly sold out.

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown.

Tickets: About $75 and up (very limited availability).

Phone: (619/858/760) 570-1100

Online: broadwaysd.com