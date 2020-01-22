Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Arts | Culture

The madness of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000' lands at the Balboa Theatre for live show

Crow_with_frame_FINAL.jpg
Crow from “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”
(Courtesy Broadway/San Diego)

‘Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour’ puts movie-mocking TV program onstage for one night downtown

By James Hebert
Jan. 22, 2020
6 AM
Share

“Mystery Science Theater 3000" — or “MST3K,” the popular moniker for this monument to movie mockery (say that 3,000 times fast) — is hitting the live stage one more time.

And Joel Hodgson, the mastermind behind the TV show that made an art of sending up terrible cinema, is leading the way.

Hodgson and his robot cohorts Crow, Tom Servo, Gypsy and Cambot land at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego this weekend, where they will be screening (and snarking at) the martial-arts malarkey of “No Retreat, No Surrender,” an early entry in the cinematic oeuvre of Jean-Claude Van Damme.

You might need the action-hero skills of the “Muscles From Brussels” himself, though, to get ahold of some tickets: The show is nearly sold out.

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Advertisement

Where: Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown.

Tickets: About $75 and up (very limited availability).

Phone: (619/858/760) 570-1100

Online: broadwaysd.com

Arts | CultureThings To DoEvents
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.
James Hebert
Follow Us
James Hebert is The San Diego Union-Tribune’s theater critic, and has covered the San Diego arts scene for more than two decades. He earned his master’s degree at Columbia University in New York and worked as a magazine editor in Boston before joining the U-T. Hebert’s awards include a national arts-writing prize from the Society for Features Journalism (for a profile of the choreographer Twyla Tharp), and some two dozen local and regional journalism honors; his work also has been republished in two college writing textbooks. In 2009, Hebert served as a juror for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama.
More on the Subject
Advertisement