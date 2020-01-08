Our finest art: 5 paintings to check out right now in San Diego

We take a deep dive into San Diego’s artistic landscape and look at five significant paintings
Is painting dead?
Not in San Diego.
While several obituaries have been penned about painting running its course in favor of other art mediums, institutions and collections around San Diego continue to emphasize its importance.
In early 2019, we published a list of San Diego’s finest art — a list that captured a variety of important contributions to our city’s culture. The roundup included important paintings like Rembrandt’s “Saint Bartholomew” (1657) at the Timken Museum of Art and Zurbarán’s “St . Francis in Prayer in a Grotto” (1658) at the San Diego Museum of Art.
Taking an even deeper dive into painting in San Diego, the following list builds upon those classic works previously listed and introduces a few new locations where one can visit and engage the arts. By no means is this the end, but simply a starting point to begin a journey that highlights the richness of styles and genres of our local collections.
Manny Farber, Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Permanent Collection
The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library has played a major role in celebrating contemporary art in San Diego. Throughout its support of the arts, the library has developed a permanent collection featuring dozens of artists who have exhibited as part of its program. Manny Farber is one such artist, and the collection highlights a piece reminiscent of his dual life as a film critic and visual artist. Farber’s style developed out of the abstract expressionist era, and he typically painted still-life objects from a bird’s eye perspective. These crowded table-tops often mix his love for film with disparate objects and pop artifacts. A kind of self-portrait, the items also reference several of his favorite films. Whether his paintings complement his criticism or vice-versa, one can surmise an interest in painting, writing, and their interplay in the imagery in “Untitled (blue).” 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org
Wayne Thiebaud, San Diego Museum of Art
While the San Diego Museum of Art collects and exhibits a wide range of art through the ages, the modern and contemporary section is quite a treat. What appears to be at first glance a still life of a dessert is instead a study of consumerism, American desires, and the elevation of commercial art as a fine art. Thiebaud’s luscious painting style is thick and has the appearance of cake frosting. His process of applying layers of paint with thick brushstrokes allows the viewer to see his method, much like the decorative aspects that are added to pastries and other delicious goodies. Thiebaud’s use of light is particularly interesting as it emphasizes the still and inert aspects of this seemingly ordinary subject, which makes it fun because it’s a painting about a dessert while also a painting not about a dessert. 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.org
Janet Cooling, City of San Diego Civic Art Collection, Hervey Branch Library, Point Loma
Great paintings are not restricted to museums. In fact, the city of San Diego boasts an impressive collection as well. Initially begun in 1909 with Irving J. Gill’s Horton Plaza Fountain, works from the city’s collection are exhibited all over San Diego County. Janet Cooling’s “Untitled” — inside the Hervey Branch Library in Point Loma — is an excellent example of abstraction that comes from the history of modernism. Cooling utilizes simplistic block-like forms that build upon each other in a joyous mix of color and tension that comes about through contrasting colors, shape variation and implied movement. Known for her early erotic paintings, Cooling abandoned that focus because of difficulties in exhibiting them. However, her passion, energy and whimsy continue to prevail in abstract examples that demonstrate Cooling’s grace and seductive power with the brush. 3701 Voltaire St., Point Loma. (619) 531-1539. sandiego.gov/public-library/locations/point-loma-hervey-library
Albert Bierstadt, Timken Museum of Art
The awe and majesty of Yosemite is captured by the critically acclaimed 19th century artist Albert Bierstadt, who practiced in a very romantic tradition of painting. Landscape painting like “The Yosemite Fall” points toward the grandness of nature and the small footprint of humankind. God is seen as the creator of the universe and is responsible for sculpting the mountains, trees and organic elements that dominate the picture plane. The small figures and animals in the foreground provoke a stark contrast that speaks to the sublime magnitude of the majestic falls. Bierstadt was awestruck by the beauty of the West and painted several versions of Yosemite Valley, even calling it a garden of Eden that was untouched by humans. 1`500 El Prado, Balboa Park. timkenmuseum.org
Gail Roberts, San Diego International Airport Public Art Collection
The airport is not a typical destination for viewing paintings, but because of the Public Art Program, it should be added to your list. Integrating artworks throughout the airport, the permanent collection is carefully curated within the transportation hub. Gail Roberts’ series of paintings, “Tree Lines,” capture 34 different types of branches and tree trunks found in Southern California. Each painting is distinct, grasping unique elements of the sky and weather, while the organic details of a tree are pushed to the foreground. The square format of each painting consistently frames these seemingly disparate environments into a cohesive installation with a consistent skyline. Arranged in a symbolic pattern that is cut into the wall, the mix of seasons represented speak of the continuous rebirth of nature through the year. 3225 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego. arts.san.org
Daichendt, dean of the colleges and professor of art history at Point Loma Nazarene University, is a freelance writer.