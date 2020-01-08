Our finest art: 5 paintings to check out right now in San Diego

Is painting dead?

Not in San Diego.

While several obituaries have been penned about painting running its course in favor of other art mediums, institutions and collections around San Diego continue to emphasize its importance.

In early 2019, we published a list of San Diego’s finest art — a list that captured a variety of important contributions to our city’s culture. The roundup included important paintings like Rembrandt’s “Saint Bartholomew” (1657) at the Timken Museum of Art and Zurbarán’s “St . Francis in Prayer in a Grotto” (1658) at the San Diego Museum of Art.

Taking an even deeper dive into painting in San Diego, the following list builds upon those classic works previously listed and introduces a few new locations where one can visit and engage the arts. By no means is this the end, but simply a starting point to begin a journey that highlights the richness of styles and genres of our local collections.

