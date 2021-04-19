Hannah Park (left), Zander Gore and Bella Gore browse the selection of Maxwell’s House of Books in La Mesa for Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020.

Your guide to independent bookstores in San Diego County

Attention all local readers: Indie Bookstore Day is Saturday, April 24!

Whether you’re a lifelong book lover or rediscovered a love of reading in quarantine, now is a great time to add to your collection with a few titles from an independent bookstore in San Diego County.

Although a long list of local bookstores have closed over the last few decades, there are still many independent shops throughout the county that you can support on Indie Bookstore Day — and every other day of the year.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, be sure to contact the bookstore for updated hours and operations prior to visiting. Note that some of the San Diego shops are only open for online shopping.