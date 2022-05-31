Advertisement
San Diego fails to reach 70 degrees Tuesday for 17th straight day

A couple of dogs were "ruff" housing in Ocean Beach on Monday.
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

Forecasters say it’s possible the temperature will climb to 73 on Wednesday

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego International Airport failed to reached 70 degrees on Tuesday for the 17th consecutive day due to sharp onshore winds, vexing forecasters who thought the weather would be warmer.

The airport finished Tuesday with a high of 66, which was 4 degrees below average.

The National Weather Service says it expects to announce on Wednesday that the airport had an average temperature of 62.2 in May. That’s 2.4 degrees below normal.

The reading also would make this the coolest May since 2010, when the average temperature was 62.1.

The latest forecast calls for San Diego to reach the low 70s Wednesday through Friday. Cool, moist air will then turn onshore, producing a dense marine layer.

San Diego will go from experiencing “May gray” to “June gloom.”

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for nearly 50 years and currently covers science and higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

