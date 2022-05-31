San Diego fails to reach 70 degrees Tuesday for 17th straight day

San Diego International Airport failed to reached 70 degrees on Tuesday for the 17th consecutive day due to sharp onshore winds, vexing forecasters who thought the weather would be warmer.

The airport finished Tuesday with a high of 66, which was 4 degrees below average.

The National Weather Service says it expects to announce on Wednesday that the airport had an average temperature of 62.2 in May. That’s 2.4 degrees below normal.

The reading also would make this the coolest May since 2010, when the average temperature was 62.1.

The latest forecast calls for San Diego to reach the low 70s Wednesday through Friday. Cool, moist air will then turn onshore, producing a dense marine layer.

San Diego will go from experiencing “May gray” to “June gloom.”

