San Diego will hit 90 degrees this week while inland areas approach 100

Temperature records could fall this week in San Diego County.
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above average in many areas

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
The marine layer that’s produced dreary skies for days in San Diego County will fall apart on Monday, giving way to an emerging high pressure system expected to push temperatures in San Diego to 90 by Thursday and nearly 100 in some inland areas.

The National Weather Service says the region will experience above-average temperatures for at least four days, starting Tuesday. And the daytime highs could reach 10 to 20 degrees above average in spots. Forecasters say new heat records could be set.

The heat wave will peak on Thursday and Friday when San Diego reaches about 90, or 23 degrees above normal. El Cajon is expected to hit 96 and 97 degrees, respectively, on those two days, while Ramona taps out at 92 and 94.

The high pressure system will be the main weather driver. But forecasters believe that dry, offshore Santa Ana winds will also contribute to the heat. The wildfire danger will likely be low due to the recent rains.

San Diego County will start the week with 2 to 4 foot waves at the coast. Sea surface temperatures will be in the 58 to 60 degree range.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 50 years and currently covers science and higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

