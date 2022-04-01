Advertisement
San Diego’s cool, cloudy, damp weather will last through weekend

The rain clouds are moving out but the marine layer will stick around this weekend.
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )
By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
The cool, cloudy and somewhat damp weather San Diego County has been experiencing will last throughout the weekend and be followed by significant warming next week.

The National Weather Service says a weak low pressure system will thicken the marine layer and carry clouds from the coast to inland valleys and foothills.

There could be partial clearing during the day. But high temperatures will remain below average. San Diego is expected to hit 64 on Saturday and Sunday while Escondido reaches 66 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday.

A high pressure system will begin to settle in early next week and will push daytime highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal in some areas. San Diego is expected to reach 75 on Wednesday and 83 on Thursday. The seasonal high is 67.

The drizzle that’s been falling in recent days has done virtually nothing to lift San Diego’s seasonal rainfall total. The airport has recorded 6.06 inches of precipitation since Oct. 1. That’s 2.54 inches below average.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 50 years and currently covers science and higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

