Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Latest

Snow, rain, wind to hit San Diego County hard starting Tuesday afternoon

Julian is expected to receive snow late Tuesday and early Wednesday

Julian is expected to receive snow late Tuesday and early Wednesday
(Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Forecasters also say thunder and lightning could erupt countywide

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

A winter storm warning will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the San Diego County mountains and foothills, where heavy snow is expected to mix with wild winds, making travel hazardous well into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says Mount Laguna could receive 12 inches to 18 inches of snow while Palomar Mountain gets 8 inches to 12 inches. The snow level is expected to drop to the 2,000 foot to 2,500 foot level.

Significant snow is expected on eastern Interstate 8 at places like Viejas Casino and at the exit for State Route 79 to Julian, forecasters say.

The snow will combine with winds that could gust 40 mph to 50 mph in and around Alpine and Pine Valley, and to 60 mph and above at Boulevard, near the border of San Diego and Imperial counties.

The storm could drop 0.40 inches to 0.60 inches of rain at and near the coast and 0.75 inches to 1.00 inches at places like Escondido. The system also will bring widespread cold. San Diego’s daytime high will only reach 57 on Tuesday and 55 on Wednesday.

The storm will surge ashore in late afternoon and last throughout the night, then start to fade on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s going to move through quick; we’ll have sunshine by Thursday morning,” said Adam Roser, a weather service forecaster.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible west of the mountains. And many areas could receive hail or graupel.

Strong winds began blowing before dawn Tuesday. Here is a sample of the fasts gusts:

Volcan Mountain: 66 mph
Harrison Park: 58 mph
Boulevard: 54 mph
Ranchita: 50 mph
Julian: 49 mph
Mount Laguna: 49 mph
Crestwood: 47 mph
Palomar Mountain: 41 mph

Latest
Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

More on the Subject

Advertisement