Temperatures to hit 90 on San Diego County coastline, drawing special heat advisory

Record temperatures are expected along the county's coastline Thursday.
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

Santa Ana winds will blunt the sea breeze

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
In a move rarely made in winter, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire San Diego County coastline, where Thursday’s daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to as high as 91 at San Diego International Airport and 92 at Oceanside Airport.

The advisory, which comes on the second day of a major heatwave, will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will also be hot inland. Temperatures will reach 93 in Mira Mesa, 91 in Escondido and 83 in Ramona.

"The Santa Ana winds will blunt the sea breeze," said Casey Oswant, a forecaster at the weather service office in Rancho Bernardo.

“The Santa Ana winds will blunt the sea breeze,” said Casey Oswant, a forecaster at the weather service office in Rancho Bernardo.

She said that a new record high for February 10 is likely to be set at the airport. The current record is 86, which was set in 2016.

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for more than 30 years and currently covers science, technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

