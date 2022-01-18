Advertisement
Grammy Awards pushed back from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas because of COVID-19

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas in April
It’s goodbye, L.A., hello, Las Vegas, for the 2022 edition of the Grammy Awards.
(Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/invision/ap)

This will be the first time the star-studded telecast has been held anywhere but Los Angeles or New York since 1973, when it took place in Nashville

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
Just two weeks after announcing the postponement of the Jan. 31 Grammy Awards telecast in Los Angeles because of the again surging COVID-19 pandemic, the producers of the music world’s most prestigious annual awards show are betting big on Las Vegas.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Recording Academy — under whose auspices the Grammys are presented — and CBS announced this year’s edition will now take place April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

As a result of the Grammys’ move to April 3 at the MGM Grand, the annual CMT Awards — which had been scheduled for the same night at the same Las Vegas venue — is being moved to a later date in April. Both awards shows are broadcast by CBS.

This will be the first time the Grammys have been held anywhere but Los Angeles or New York since 1973, when it took place in Nashville. It will also be the first time the Grammys are held in a city in which the Recording Academy doesn’t have a chapter.

The original Jan. 31 edition of the Grammys was slated to be held at Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, in downtown Los Angeles. That venue is not available in the April time slot that the show has now been moved to in Las Vegas. (Typically, the Grammys require access to a venue 10 days to two weeks before the telecast takes place to set up production and hold rehearsals.)

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

“From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

Trevor Noah will host the Grammys telecast, which will air live April 3 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. on the East Coast but be shown on a tape-delay on the West Coast.

An announcement is pending regarding a new date and location, presumably in Las Vegas, for the Grammys’ 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year all-star concert honoring legendary Joni Mitchell. It had been scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

George Varga

